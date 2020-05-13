MOULTRIE — Think Landon Scott enjoyed his junior and senior seasons playing football at Colquitt County High and Lenoir-Rhyne University?
Consider these records: The Packers were a combined 30-0 in Scott’s final two seasons in 2014 and 2015.
The Bears went 25-3 in in 2018 and 2019.
And don’t think the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder was on the bench during his career at the Division II school in Hickory, N.C.
As a sophomore he intercepted three passes, one of which he returned 95 yards for a touchdown in a win over Limestone.
It is the second-longest interception return for a score in school history.
His 149 yards on interception return that year also is second-most in school history.
Scott picked off three more as a senior last fall and graduates with the third-most interception return yards in Bears history.
But even those records don’t tell the full story of Scott’s tenure at Lenoir-Rhyne.
The Bears were 3-8 and 3-7 his first two season before Drew Cronic took over the program.
Cronic led Lenoir-Rhyne to a remarkable turnaround that resulted in 12-2 and 13-1 seasons, a pair of South Atlantic Conference championships and berths in two regional finals.
Cronic left after last season to return to his native Georgia and take over the Mercer program.
“He is a great coach,” Scott said Tuesday, adding that the difference in his final two seasons from the first two was “leadership.”
“He got everyone to buy in,” Scott said of Cronic.”
Of course, Scott was used to winning by the time he made his way north in 2016.
After Col-quitt lost 14-9 at soggy Norcross in the 2013 semifinals, Scott never played in another losing game as a Packer.
Colquitt went 15-0 in 2014, defeating Archer 28-24 in the championship game. The Packers ran the table again the next season, finishing up with a 30-13 victory over Roswell in the finals.
Scott was as consistent a player as any coach could want those two seasons. In 2014, he was credited with 94 tackles and had one interception while playing safety.
The next season, he had 96 tackles and again picked off a pass.
Scott credits much of his success to his older brother Trey Scott, who also wore No. 7 and played in the Packers secondary in 2010 and 2011.
Trey Scott also was a model of consistency, picking off two passes in each of his two seasons.
Of course, Landon Scott gives a shout-out to longtime Colquitt County secondary coach Dextra Polite.
“He’s my main guy,” he said.
After being on teams that won 41 games over the three previous seasons, Scott was courted by Georgia Southern and Morehouse before he made a trip to Hickory, located in western North Carolina.
“I really liked the atmosphere,” he said.
He also liked the fact that football was important at Lenoir-Rhyne.
“It’s Division II, but the games are packed out,” he said.
It didn’t take long for him to prove he belonged. Collegiate practices and games were no tougher than what he had become used to as a Packer.
“I was used to competing at a high level,” he said. “Our up-tempo practices, that was how practiced (in Moultrie).”
Scott played in eight games as a freshman and contributed heavily as a sophomore, chipping in 47 tackles and three interceptions, including the one he took to the end zone from 95 yards out.
Scott was named a team captain in his junior season as the Bears improved from 3-7 to 12-2.
He was voted a captain again last fall, but gave the honor to an offensive lineman that he felt was deserving.
The Bears again advanced to the regional final before ending their season with a 43-38 loss to West Florida. Scott finished his career in the game with four solo tackles, one assist and the last of his six career interceptions.
Scott finished his course work for a degree is business and is hoping a graduation ceremony can be held.
“I’d like to walk,” he said, adding that it would be especially important to his parents.
Scott is planning to work on his master’s degree at Lenoir-Ryne and perhaps get a position as a graduate assistant on the football team.
