Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND DANGEROUS WINDS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY FOR PORTIONS OF FLORIDA... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Wakulla and Leon - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Brooks, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Lanier, Lowndes, and Madison - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Gulf, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Liberty, and Thomas - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Berrien, Colquitt, and Cook * STORM INFORMATION: - About 540 miles south of Steinhatchee River - 22.0N 85.0W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North or 10 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 11 PM EDT, Idalia has is moving northward at 8 MPH and maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph, just below hurricane strength. Idalia is expected to strengthen and is expected to become a Major Hurricane on Tuesday over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Idalia is forecast to make landfall early Wednesday along the Nature Coast as a Major Hurricane. The potential for life-threatening storm surge around the shores of Apalachee Bay continues to increase. Storm surge will be highly dependent on the storm track, with the highest surge values along and to the right of the center. Storm surge could start to build as soon as Tuesday afternoon, with peak surge values coming on Tuesday night and Wednesday. A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River for the danger of life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland. Storm surge inundation above normally dry ground could reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide: 1 to 3 feet from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, 3 to 5 feet from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River, 5 to 8 feet from the Ochlockonee River to the Aucilla River, and 8 to 12 feet from the Aucilla River to the Suwannee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. In addition, the odds of hurricane force winds are increasing over the southeast Big Bend. Probabilities of tropical storm force winds across the Big Bend and south central Georgia also continue to increase. Probabilities for both tropical storm and hurricane force winds remain nearly steady since the last advisory. The forecast hurricane intensity at landfall remains the same since the last advisory, with Idalia expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River, including inland portions of the eastern Florida Big Bend. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Leon and inland Wakulla Counties. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to Indian Pass, including the remainder of the Western Florida Big Bend. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the lower I-75 corridor of Georgia. Tropical storm force winds are most likely to arrive along the coast on Tuesday evening, but they could arrive as early as Tuesday afternoon. It is recommended that preparations for Idalia be completed before sunset on Tuesday, if not sooner. Expect downed trees and powerlines, with prolonged power outages possible. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of the track of Idalia, especially in the eastern Florida Big Bend, where 5 to 8 inches of rain are forecast, with isolated higher amounts possible. This could lead to life threatening flash flooding. The storm should be moving fast enough to preclude river flooding at this time. Isolated tornadoes are possible and life-threatening rip currents will affect beaches well away from the core of the storm. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across Taylor and Dixie Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant to extensive impacts across Wakulla and Jefferson Counties. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Franklin County. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible devastating impacts across coastal and southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in this area include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Also, protect against life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts across the remainder of the Florida Big Bend into the lower I-75 corridor of Georgia. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across the eastern Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the remainder of the Florida Big Bend and portions of Southwest Georgia. * TORNADOES: Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the remainder of the eastern Florida Big Bend into the I-75 corridor of Georgia. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle and southeastern Alabama, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 5 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.