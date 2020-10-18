MOULTRIE – Colquitt County football coach Justin Rogers was especially chagrined when he received word last Thursday that his team would face another quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure.
According to Rogers’ calculations, by the time the Packers play again – on Oct. 30, against Camden County in the Region 1-7A opener on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium – the team will have missed the equivalent of five weeks of practice and preparation.
It’s been disheartening for a program that faced the loss of a number of key players from a team that went 9-3 in 2019.
“If it was easy to start up and shut down and start up again, everybody would be doing it,” Rogers said after learning his team would not be able to practice again until Oct. 26, costing the Packers their Oct. 23 home game against Alcovy and limiting their preparation time for Camden County to just four days.
“And it’s not.”
After a two-week quarantine cost the Packers their first two games of the season – at Marietta on Sept. 4 and at Brookwood on Sept. 11 – the team settled into a four-week streak that included victories over Banneker, Valdosta, Dothan and Northside-Warner Robins and, perhaps more importantly, featured improvements that were expected to carry over to the region run.
Then, last week, both Colquitt County and Lowndes announced quarantines that will keep them idle until Oct. 30.
At Lowndes, coach Jamey DuBose was hospitalized because of the virus.
Last month, when Tift County canceled three games because of a virus outbreak, Blue Devils coach Ashley Anders had to be hospitalized. He has since recovered and is back on the field.
With Colquitt County and Lowndes having canceled their games and Camden County being idle, only Tift County from Region 1-7A will play this Friday.
The Blue Devils will be at Brodie Field to face Perry.
Colquitt County High’s Friday, Oct. 2, COVID-19 update listed 156 students under quarantine.
The following Friday, 310 were on the list. By last Thursday, Athletic Director Greg Tillery announced the Packers would cancel the Oct. 23 game against Alcovy and not return to the practice field until the following Monday.
Rogers said 33 Colquitt County players were quarantined and not at school last week, leading to the school system to shut down the program.
“I thought we had a good plan in place,” Rogers said of the protocols the football team uses to keep players safe during the pandemic.
The latest quarantine is especially frustrating on several levels for Rogers.
“We thought we had the kids over the mental stage of being jerked around (in late August and early September),” he said. “They were so mentally exhausted about what was going on. Then finally, we get their focus and we finally had them again, mentally.
“Now, we’ll have two weeks off and we’ll have to come back and get them mentally focused again.”
The Packers are ranked No. 3 in Class 7A in Georgia behind Lowndes and Grayson and are listed at No. 34 in High School Football American top 100.
Even though Lowndes is facing a similar quarantine and has had to cancel games against Alcovy and Mitchell County, Rogers says his team faces a bigger challenge in coming back because of the nature of its offense.
“It’s tough losing that much time when you make your living throwing the football,” Rogers said. “The nature of our game is creativity, timing and precision.
“We were getting so much better. Our quarterbacks were getting so much better.”
Indeed, senior quarterback Xavier Williams, in his first year as a starter, has thrown for 431 yards and eight touchdowns in the last two games as he became increasingly comfortable with the Packers offense.
The repetitions of the last 4 ½ weeks have been crucial in his development, Rogers said.
Now this.
The loss of the Alcovy game also means the Packers will have played just seven games if they qualify for the playoffs.
Playing only seven games also hampers players hoping to play college football by limiting the amount of time they can perform and impress recruiters.
“We’ll get through it,” Rogers said. “We’ll respond. We’ve got some great men, players and coaches.
“I believe the Good Lord will give us the wisdom to help us manage this.”
