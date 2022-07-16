MOULTRIE — Outfielders Hayes Lightsey and Hayden Moore will continue their baseball careers next season, raising the number of seniors on the 2022 Elite Eight Colquitt County baseball team who have committed to play at the next level to five.
Lightsey will head to West Virginia to play at Salem University, while Moore will stay closer to home when he joins the Reinhardt University program.
Other Packers who have already agreed to play at the next level are catcher Cole Whatley, who will go to Tallahassee Community College, and infielder Cannon Whatley and pitcher Cameron Summerlin, both of whom will go to East Georgia State.
Lightsey, who was outstanding in center field for the Packers, will join the Division II Salem University program that went 16-32 last season.
The Tigers are located in Salem, W.Va.
The second-team All-Region 1-7A selection represented Colquitt County in the Georgia Dugout Club’s Senior All-Star event in Macon last spring after hitting .314 with four doubles and 17 runs batted in for the Packers.
The versatile Moore will join a Reinhardt program that went 37-23 last season, including a 21-9 record in the NAIA’s Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Reinhardt is a four-year school located in Waleska in Cherokee County.
Moore received the Packers 10th Man Award at the team’s annual banquet for his ability to fill numerous roles for the Packers.
Lightsey and Moore were both Scholar-Athlete Award winners for the Packers.
Summerlin started a team-leading 22 games for the Packers last spring and posted a 5-5 record with a 3.55 ERA.
He struck out 88 batters in 61 innings.
At the team banquet, Summerlin earned the Coup de Diamond Award, presented to the player who makes the most strides from the previous season and continues to improve to the end of the current season.
