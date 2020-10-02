There are a limited number of tickets available for the Colquitt County-Northside Warner Robins game.
Northside only allows 1,200 in the stadium.
Colquitt County was allotted 350 tickets for the game. The players and cheerleaders will be given first choice to buy two tickets each for their parents.
The remaining tickets will go on sale Wednesday morning (October 7) beginning at 8 a.m. at the high school athletic office (with a limit of two tickets per person). Ticket price is $8.
There will not be any tickets available for purchase at the gate.
The game will be live streamed on the NFHS website.
GHSA passes will be accepted at the game.
