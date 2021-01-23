MOULTRIE – There was probably no offensive back in Georgia high school football as fast and talented in 1954 as Moultrie High’s Gene Littleton.
Playing on a team that went just 2-8, Littleton led Region 1-AA in rushing and played in two post-season all-star games, including Georgia’s North-South game in which he was the South team’s captain and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Littleton, who died January 19 in Moultrie at age 84, went on to the University of Georgia where he played for the Bulldogs from 1956-1958.
He also was a teacher and coach in Atlanta for several years before becoming a sales representative for Holt, Rinehart and Winston Publishing.
He returned in 1973 with wife Coe, son Matt and daughter Laura to live in Moultrie, where he was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2001.
Born Dec. 4, 1936, in Sylvester, Littleton began his football journey in the Colquitt County program run by Dr. R.C. Gresham.
His career as a Packer was nearly derailed when he suffered a broken hip during a kickoff as a freshman.
But when he joined the Moultrie High team under coach Knuck McCrary the following season, he soon became one of the most feared runners in the state.
In 1953, he rushed for 798 yards on 149 carries to lead the region and help the Packers to a 7-2-1 record. Teammate Charles Milam was second in the region that season with 730 and the two were dubbed the “Touchdown Twin.”
Both scored touchdowns in the season-opening victory over Jordan.
A week later, Littleton had Moultrie’s only touchdown in a 27-7 loss to Lanier.
Later in the season, Littleton and Milam each scored twice in the 45-0 win over Cairo.
The next Friday night, Littleton had 133 yards and a touchdown in a 25-8 win over Thomasville.
Littleton and Milam again scored two touchdowns each in 34-7 victory over Baker Village.
The Packers won just two games the following season, but Littleton, the team’s co-captain, continued to run wild.
One of the two victories came in the season-opener when he rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-6 victory over Jordan.
Littleton also ran for 121 yards, 59 of which came on a touchdown burst, against Lanier and he had 170 yards on 27 carries in a 14-0 loss to R.E. Lee.
His 984 yards again led the region and he was named All-Region and All-State for the second year in a row. He also was selected to the All-Southern team.
In addition to his outstanding performance in the North-South game, he also played in the East-West High School All-American Game in Memphis, Tenn.
In addition, Littleton was a member of the Moultrie High track team and advanced to the state meet in the relays and shot put.
Littleton flourished quickly at Georgia and was co-captain of the freshman team.
In the traditional Thanksgiving Day game between the Georgia and Georgia Tech freshmen teams that benefited Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital, he returned a punt 98 yards for a touchdown and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
As a 177-pounder, he lettered the next three seasons for the Bulldogs varsity playing in both the offensive and defensive backfields under coach Wally Butts.
He was named the Player of the Game against Kentucky in 1956 and his 86-yard punt return against The Citadel set the school record at the time.
After earning his degree from Georgia, Littleton went into coaching, first working under Waymon Creel at Northside.
He then moved on to Grady High in Atlanta where he coached football, track, girls basketball and wrestling.
His 1965 Grady High wrestling team won the city title. Also that year, he led the girls basketball team to a city championship and a berth in the state championship game.
He got out of coaching in 1969 and after returning to Moultrie, he remained an ardent Packer and Bulldog fan.
