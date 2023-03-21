VALDOSTA - Lowndes took advantage of 10 walks issued by two Colquitt County pitchers over the first three innings and went on to shut out the Packers 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday at Noel George Field.
The loss drops the Packers to 8-8 overall and 2-2 in Region 1-7A with a doubleheader with Lowndes looming on Friday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The Vikings, who swept their three-game region series with Richmond Hill last week, are 9-9 overall and 4-0 in the region.
Packers sophomore starter Gabe Eubanks walked five Vikings and hit another with a pitch while retiring just one batter in the first inning.
He was charged with three runs.
Ethan Allegood came on in relief in the first inning and he, too, walked five batters and hit one before being replaced by Jaxon Chambers in the third inning.
Lowndes scored six runs in the third and another in the fourth and when the Packers were held scoreless in the top of the fifth, the Vikings were awarded the run-rule victory.
The Vikings had just five hits, including a double by Weston Turner.
The Packers were held to four hits by Lowndes starter Ashton Bohler, who struck out seven Packers in five innings.
Landon Griffin had two of the hits. Jake Walker and Adam Beverly had the others.
Also on Tuesday, Valdosta played its first region game and defeated Camden County 7-1. Camden falls to 1-3 in the region.
The two teams will meet in a doubleheader on Friday in Kingsland.
Colquitt County’s 2003 state championship baseball team will be honored between the two games of Friday’s doubleheader at Packer Park.
