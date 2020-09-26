MOULTRIE – Lowndes won the battle of the No. 2-ranked teams in Georgia’s two highest classifications and Camden County avenged a 2019 first-round playoff loss as Region 1-7A won all three of its games on Friday.
Colquitt County got an emotional victory over former coach Rush Propst and the Valdosta Wildcats, but Tift County was unable to play for the third straight week because of coronavirus concerns.
The Lowndes-Lee County matchup at Martin Stadium feature a Trojans program that is 40-4 with two Class 6A state championships since 2017 going up against a Vikings team that was the Class 7A runner-up last year.
Lowndes is 35-6 over the last three seasons.
But the game was never close.
The Vikings won 38-13 in what was their 14th straight regular-season victory.
As usual, junior quarterback Jacurri Brown led the Vikings, rushing for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
Lowndes, now 4-0, will be off this Friday and then will be back in action in the Winnersville Classic against Valdosta on Oct. 9, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Lee County falls to 2-1 and will be back in Leesburg to take on 0-3 Lithia Springs on Friday.
Camden County’s win over defending Class 7A state champion Marietta was the third in a row for the Wildcats after opening the season with a 28-11 loss to Richmond Hill.
Marietta knocked Camden County out of the playoffs in the first round last year on its way to the state title.
Camden led 17-7 at the half, but Marietta’s Jace Arnold returned the second half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown that helped cut the Wildcats’ lead to just three points.
Josh Brown threw a touchdown pass to Ezekiel Martinez to give Camden a 24-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Marietta scored on its first possession of the fourth quarter, but could get no closer and falls to 1-2.
Camden will travel to Orange Park, Fla., on Friday to take on Oakleaf High. Oakleaf fell to Lowndes 37-17 on Sept. 18.
Tift County hopes to be back on the field on Friday when it travels to play Irwin County. The Blue Devils have not played since dropping their opener 7-0 at Crisp County on Sept. 4.
Two future Colquitt County opponents played on Friday and both came up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Northside of Warner Robins was crushed by Warner Robins 47-0 at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
The Demons now have shut out the Eagles in back-to-back seasons and have won four straight games in the series. The final score was the most lopsided in a series that goes back 57 years.
The Eagles trailed 21-0 at the half.
Northside, now 2-2, will travel to meet 2-1 Richmond Hill next Friday before playing host to the Packers on Oct. 9.
Alcovy, which will be Colquitt County Homecoming opponent on Oct. 23, lost 34-31 to Eastside on Friday and falls to 0-4.
It was Alcovy’s closest game of the season.
The Tigers will be off this week, then will face traveling to Lowndes and Colquitt County the next two Friday nights.
Dothan High, which will meet Colquitt County this Friday at Rip Hewes Stadium, was scheduled to play Cairo High last Friday.
But the Syrupmakers canceled the morning of the game after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wolves will be 0-3 when the Packers arrive.
Three Georgia high school teams coached by former Packers remain undefeated after Friday night victories.
White County, led by former Colquitt County head coach Tim Cokely, defeated Habersham Central 28-21 to raise its record 4-0.
The Warriors will be off this week and will open the Region 7-AAA part of its schedule on Oct. 9 at Dawson County.
Robert Craft, who served as an offensive assistant on Colquitt County staffs led by both Cokely and Rush Propst, has North Forsyth at 4-0 following a 28-0 shutout of Etowah.
The Raiders will be home on Friday to open Region 6-7A play against 0-3 Denmark.
Reggie Stancil’s Peachtree Ridge team defeated Centennial 35-32 to raise its record to 3-0.
The Lions will travel to Lanier on Friday for what will be a battle between two 3-0 teams.
Jason Nash’s South Paulding Spartans defeated Chapel Hill 28-14, raising their record to 2-1.
South Paulding will open Region 5-6A play on Friday at 1-2 Rome.
Carrollton has not played since losing its opener to Collins Hill back on Sept. 5.
Coach Sean Calhoun’s Trojans, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, are scheduled to play their home opener on Friday against 1-1 Dalton.
Dooly County still has not played a game this season because of virus-related cancelations.
This Friday is open for Phillip Hale’s Bobcats, who now are not slated to start their season until Oct. 9, when they play host to Dublin in a region contest.
