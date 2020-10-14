VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High football team, ranked No. 1 in Class 7A in Georgia and listed among the top teams in the country in national polls, has been placed in quarantine and will not play its next two games.
According to the Lowndes County Schools, all football activities have been suspended until Oct. 26.
"All protocols are being reviewed and adjusted to continue to protect our players and coaches so the Vikings can quickly return to school and the field. The Vikings look forward to seeing you in the Concrete Palace at Martin Stadium on October 30th as we take on the Tifton Blue Devils," officials stated, according to The Valdosta Daily Times.
The statement from the school system goes on to say it “has worked diligently to mitigate the spread of COVID 19 following stringent guidelines provided by the Department of Public Health. LCS actively conducts contact tracing, quarantining any exposures to stop the spread of COVID 19.”
Lowndes defeated Valdosta 33-21 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium last Friday in what has become known as the Winnersville Classic to raise its record to 5-0.
The Vikings next two games – at home against Alcovy this Friday and at home against Mitchell County on Oct. 23 - have been canceled.
The Oct. 30 game against Tift County is the first of the Vikings’ three Region 1-7A games.
Lowndes is scheduled to travel to Moultrie to meet Colquitt County on Nov. 6 and then will play host to Camden County to finish the regular season on Nov. 13.
Since Lowndes’ most recent game was against Valdosta, Valdosta City Schools also released a statement:
"VCS officials immediately reached out to South Health District (Georgia Department of Public Health) to determine the timeline of exposure. The Valdosta Wildcats varsity football program has an open week this coming Friday, October 16, therefore the team was not scheduled for regular practice. After extensive and detailed conversations with public health officials, the VHS Varsity Wildcats have not been advised to quarantine at this time."
Desiree Carver of the Valdosta Daily Times contributed to his report.
