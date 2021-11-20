By Wayne Grandy
MOULTRIE - Five of Colquitt County’s 2021 opponents - including fellow Region 1-7A champion Lowndes and scrimmage foe Lee County - advanced in GHSA second-round playoff games on Friday.
And Thomasville, led by former Packers assistant Zach Grage, earned some playoff revenge and also will be headed to the quarterfinals next week.
Lowndes, led by quarterback Jacurri Brown, used a fourth-quarter touchdown and extra point to eliminate Norcross 35-34 at Martin Stadium.
The Vikings will be home again this Friday to face top-ranked and undefeated Collins Hill in one Class 7A quarterfinal.
The Eagles advanced with a 48-6 victory over Pebblebrook.
Brown completed 9-of-18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown and also carried seven times for 80 yards and another score for Lowndes, now 10-2.
Jacarre Fleming carried 17 times for 110 yards and a touchdown and Khris Thomas caught four passes for 112 yards and two scores.
Lowndes benefited from GHSA’s universal coin flip that gave the team on the lower side of the bracket a home game when two schools with same seed meet.
In the other Class 7A quarterfinal games next week, Grayson will travel to Roswell, Walton will go to Brookwood and Mill Creek will be at Milton.
In Class 6A, Westlake, which dealt the Packers one of their three losses, advanced with a 45-10 victory over Kennesaw Mountain and will travel to Carrollton for a third-round game.
Carrollton advanced with an expected 43-21 victory over another 2021 Colquitt County opponent, Alcovy.
Lee County defeated Cambridge 42-39 and will be home to face Buford, which eliminated Lovejoy.
Buford, 11-1, is the defending Class 6A state champion.
Northside-Warner Robins remains alive in the playoffs after overwhelming Douglas County 42-13.
The Eagles will play at Hughes, which eliminated Shiloh 28-8.
In Class 3A, Cedar Grove advanced with a 48-10 rout of Southeast Bulloch and will travel to Cordele to meet Crisp County.
Crisp shut out Oconee 26-10.
Thomasville’s 42-16 victory over Heard County on Friday at Veterans Stadium was especially gratifying for Grage.
Heard County eliminated Thomasville in the 2017 quarterfinals while dealing the Bulldogs, who finished 12-1, their only loss of the season.
Friday’s victory will enable Thomasville to play at home again next week, but the Bulldogs must entertain top-ranked Rabun County.
The 11-1 Wildcats, who defeated Jeff Davis 56-7 on Friday, are averaging nearly 51 points a game.
Rabun County is in the quarterfinals for the seventh season in a row.
