MOULTRIE — The Lowndes County School Board has hired Adam Carter as the head football coach at Lowndes High.
Carter, who led Grayson to a state championship in 2020, will replace Zach Grage, who was not rehired after leading the Vikings to a 5-6 record this year, his only season at Lowndes.
After four seasons at Grayson, Carter will take a resume to Lowndes that includes a 61-16 all-time record.
Carter went 45-9 at Grayson.
After going 4-6 in his first head coaching assignment at Bradwell Institute in 2013, Carter took over the Creekside program in 2018 and went 12-1, earning the 6A Coach of the Year award.
He went to Grayson the next season and led the Rams to the state quarterfinals and an 11-2 record.
One of those two losses came during the regular season on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium where his Rams, ranked No. 1 in the state at the time, were defeated by Colquitt County 31-7.
The Packers’ Daijun Edwards rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the game in which he became Colquitt County’s all-time leading rusher.
Since Grayson won the state championship in 2020, the Rams have gone 10-4 and 10-3 the last two seasons.
He also has worked as the defensive coordinator at Camden County.
Carter is the fifth Vikings coach in the last 30 years and 11th in the 56-year history of the Lowndes program.
