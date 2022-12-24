Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s tonight and Sunday night. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds around 5 mph will also create the potential for wind chills in the low to mid teens at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&