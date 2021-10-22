VALDOSTA - Lowndes left little about who the Region 1-7A champion would be for 2021.
The Vikings rolled past the Colquitt County 52-31 on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium on Friday in a statement-making game.
Lowndes is now 2-0, leaving the Packers behind at 1-1.
Tift County also is 1-1 after defeat Camden County on Friday. The Wildcats are 0-2.
The regular season will end next Friday when Tift County visits to play on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Even if Colquitt and Lowndes finished tied, the Vikings have the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Vikings rolled up over 400 yards of offense, including 137 on the ground by Chase Belcher.
Jacurri Brown rushed for 73 yards and threw for 189, including a 78-yarder to Khris Thomas with 3:23 left to punctuate the victory.
Charlie Pace again was the workhorse for the Packers, carrying 29 times for an unofficial 171 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass from quarterback Neko Fann.
Fann was 11-for-22 for 101 yards and also had a touchdown pass to Ny Carr.
The Packers had a chance to make a game of it when, trailing 45-31, had a first-and-goal at the Lowndes 3 with 6 minutes remaining.
But a illegal motion penalty and snap over the head of Fann resulting in a 14 yard loss ended the threat.
The teams each scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, which ended in a 14-14 tie.
But Lowndes scored three straight touchdowns to go up 35-14 in the second quarter before the Packers scored on a 17-yard pass from Fann to Carr from 17 yards out.
Colquitt also got a 22-yard field goal from Brett Fitzgerald as time expired to cut the Vikings lead to 35-24 at the half.
A 38-yard run by Fann set up the Carr touchdown and an interception by Alexander Florence and a 33-yard return and a 15-yard Fann run set up the Fitzgerald field goal.
Brown passed for just 60 yards and a touchdown in the first half and rushed for 41 yards and scored two more on the ground.
Belcher rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries for the Vikings in the first half.
Pace had 132 on 19 carries and scored twice in the first two quarters for the Packers.
