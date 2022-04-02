MOULTRIE - Lowndes cruised to an 8-shot victory in the annual Packer Invitational held Saturday at Sunset Country Club.
The Vikings counted four scores under 80, led by Landon Bassford’s 74, to shoot a 309.
Low medalist Ethan Arnold shot a 1-over 73 to claim low medalist honors and lead Pierce County to a 317, good for second place.
Pierce County also got an 80 from Ellison Kirkland and 82s from Eli Metts and Fisher Crews.
Colquitt County was fifth with a 328.
The Packers were led by Chase Blanton, who shot a 75 on a cloudy day in Moultrie that avoided expected rain.
David Strange shot an 82, Tucker Brown had an 85 and Marshall McCranie carded an 86 for the Packers.
The tournament drew 18 teams, with 99 players, including nine individuals.
In addition to Bassford’s 74, Lowndes counted a 77 shot by Ethan Kolisz and 79s turned in by Jacob Speece and Briggs Chmielewski.
Tift County was third with a 321 as three Region 1-7A teams finished in the top five.
The Blue Devils were led by Bo Carpenter, who shot 75.
Davis Byrnes had a 79, Jobe Walker an 81 and Jake Fountain an 86.
North Paulding shot a 326 and placed fourth.
Auburn (Ala.) and the Lowndes B team each shot 337 to tie for sixth.
Columbus, with a 338; Ware County, 343; and Bainbridge and Smiths Station, 346, rounded out the top 10.
Also in the field were Lee County, 360; Oconee County, 365; Valdosta 387; White County B, 399; Coffee, 413; and White County A, 434.
Colquitt County will play next on Monday, April 11, in the Neil Graham Invitational at the Douglas Country Club.
The Packers also will play the next day in the Muscogee Invitational at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus before preparing for the area tournament scheduled for Monday, April 18, at the Eagle Watch Golf Club in Woodstock.
