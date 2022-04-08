MOULTRIE - Lowndes scored in the first inning of both games and went on to sweep Colquitt County 6-1 and 5-1 in a Region 1-7A doubleheader on Friday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
The two wins raise the Vikings’ record to 19-4 overall and 8-0 in the region.
And both of the runs surrendered by Lowndes, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A, were unearned.
The Vikings have swept both region doubleheaders over the Packers, who fall to 10-11 overall and 3-5 in the region.
Colquitt is now tied for second place in the region with Tift County, which split its region doubleheader with Camden County on Friday and also is 3-5.
Camden County is 2-6 in the region.
Lowndes, which went 26-13 last year and reached the Class 7A Final Four before being eliminated by eventual state champion Parkview, appears poised for a similar run this season.
The Packers never led in either game.
Lowndes scored in the top of the first when Carson Page doubled on the first pitch of the game and scored on Cooper Melvin’s sacrifice fly.
The Vikings went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth when Tate Sirmans was hit by a pitch, stole second, went to third on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly.
Colquitt got its only run in the bottom of the fourth. Cole Whatley reached on an error and Hayden Moore, running for Whatley, scored from first on Mason Moore’s double.
Lowndes turned a single, two walks and two throwing errors into two runs on the top of the sixth.
Cook Tompkins relieved Colquitt County starter Cameron Summerlin in the top of seventh and was touched up for two runs and three hits.
The Packers had six hits, including a single and a double by Mason Moore.
Cannon Whatley, Hayes Lightsey, Chasyn Miley and Abraham Daniels added singles.
Mason Steel went the first six innings for the Vikings, walking one and striking out six.
Noah Thigpen retired the Packers in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Lowndes scored in the top of the first in Game 2 on an infield leadoff hit by Carson Page and a groundout by Cooper Melvin.
The Vikings made it 2-0 in the third when Sirmans doubled in Melvin, who had reached on an infield hit.
The Packers scored their only run in the fourth when Hayes Lightsey raced home on a throwing error by Lowndes catcher Daniel Kerrigan.
Lowndes added a single run in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
William Joyner went 6.1 innings on the mound in Game 2, striking out seven and allowing only the unearned run.
Thigpen got Jar’dae Williams to line into a double play to end the game.
Page went 4-for-5 in the two games for Lowndes with a double, three walks and three runs scored.
Colquitt County will play next on Wednesday when Coffee visits Packer Pack on Senior Night.
Next Friday, the Packers will travel to Camden County for a region doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.