MOULTRIE – When Georgia moved back the start of its football season two weeks, Lowndes lost an opportunity to face Alabama’s Hoover High, one of the country’s most prestigious programs, in the Corky Kell Classic.
The matchup would have been one of the best in the country, especially with the Vikings coming into 2020 as Georgia’s defending state runner-up.
But Lowndes, with Jamey DuBose replacing Randy McPherson as its head coach this season, picked up a meaningful opponent.
The Vikings will open the season on Saturday when they travel to Lawrenceville to meet Archer in the Corky Kell.
The Tigers are in their 13th season of playing football, all under coach Andy Dyer, who took the school to the 2014 state championship game, where it fell to Colquitt County.
Archer is 83-42 in Dyer’s tenure, including a 9-4 record last year. The Tigers were eliminated by Parkview in the quarterfinals, 35-17.
The program’s only stumble came in 2016 when the Tigers went 4-7.
Since then, they have gone a combined 32-8.
Archer is expected to have its hands full with Lowndes.
McPherson retired following 18 seasons and three state championships following last year’s 14-1 record.
In comes DuBose, who has posted 137-40 record over 14 seasons, including 66-11 mark at his previous stop, Central High in Alabama.
DuBose inherits a team that averaged 37.6 points a game and has the quarterback who was instrumental in generating most of those points returning.
Junior Jacurri Brown is back after producing 2,902 yards and 31 touchdowns last season.
The defense, expected to again be strong, will be led by All-State linebacker Thomas Davis.
Lowndes is ranked No. 9 in the country by MaxPreps.
Colquitt County will not open until Sept. 18, but Camden County and Tift County will join Lowndes as Region 1-7A teams that will start their seasons this weekend.
Richmond Hill at Camden County
Both schools lost their originally scheduled openers to coronavirus concerns.
Richmond Hill was supposed to play Jenkins while Camden was to face Columbus High of DeKalb County.
This matchup appears to be more challenging for both teams.
Richmond Hill went 9-4 last season and finished the year ranked No. 6 in Class 6A.
After ousting Valdosta in the playoffs before finally falling 17-14 to Allatoona in overtime, the Richmond HIll ranked No. 4 by Georgia Public Broadcasting.
One of Richmond Hill’s losses in 2019 was to Camden County in a battle of Wildcats. It came by a 24-20 score.
But Camden County has steadily improved since Bob Sphire left North Gwinnett to take over the program in 2017, going 3-7, 7-4 and, last year, 8-3, to finish ranked No. 11 in Class 7A. Camden County Sphfeatures an outstanding running back in Jamie Felix who is being recruited by Georgia, Florida, Auburn and Florida State, among others.
And its offensive line is anchored by Micah Morris, one of the most heavily recruited linemen in the country.
New to the Camden County staff this season is former Colquitt County assistant Troy Hobbs, who will be the passing game coordinator and will coach the wide receivers.
Tift County at Crisp County
The Blue Devils are coming off a 3-7 season and must open against a Cougars program that reached the Class AAA championship game before being eliminated by Cedar Grove by a 21-14 score. It was an outstanding season in Cordele, with Crisp losing two of its first three before taking an eight-game winning streak into the championship game.
Before going 11-4 last season, Crisp had put together 9-2 and 7-4 records the two previous years under coach Brad Harber, who was building on the 13-1 record posted in 2016 by former Colquitt County assistant, and current University of Tennessee assistant, Shelton Felton.
Ashley Anders is starting his sixth season as Tift County’s head coach. The Blue Devils had made the quarterfinals in both 2017 and 2018 before stumbling last year.
Tift’s top player will be defensive lineman Tyre West, a five-star recruit considered one of the nation’s top high school defensive ends.
