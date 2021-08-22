MOULTRIE — Despite scoring two touchdowns in the final 25 seconds of regulation, Lowndes was unable to get any points on its overtime possession and fell to Walton 34-28 on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic in Atlanta.
The Vikings were the only Region 1-7A team to lose an opener as Colquitt County won at Marietta 28-25, Camden County blanked Columbia 31-0 and Tift County shut out Westover 41-0.
After Walton went up 28-14, Lowndes scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left, recovered an onside kick and scored again to send the game into overtime.
But the Vikings missed a field goal on its first overtime possession and Walton scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Sutton Smith to win it.
Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown, who has committed to Miami, carried the football 24 times for 153 yards and completed 10-of-18 passes for 163 yards and three scores.
Walton took an early 14-0 lead and appeared to have another safe 14-point advantage late before the Vikings rallied.
Lowndes will get a chance to even its record when Griffin visits Martin Stadium on Friday.
The Bears, under new coach Rusty Easom, opened with a 32-14 win over Spalding.
Griffin has never defeated Lowndes, losing last year 45-6.
The two programs first met in 1980, with the Vikings winning their first state championship by defeating the Bears 28-12.
Lowndes also won in 1997 and 2001 in first-round playoff games.
Camden County welcomed Jeff Herron back as its head coach by defeating Columbia High 31-0 at Chris Gilman Stadium on Friday in a game called at halftime because of lightning.
Herron won three state championships 14 years in his first tenure in Kingsland before leaving after the 2012 season.
He won another state title at Grayson and 2016 and was an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech last season before returning to Camden County.
Columbia, a Class AA school in DeKalb County, was not a match for the Wildcats, but Glynn Academy, which will play host to Camden County on Friday, could be, despite its 14-14 tie with McIntosh County Academy last Friday.
Glynn won the Region 2-6A championship last year and finished 8-4.
The Terrors also won region titles in 2016-2018 and played in the state championship game in 2015.
Friday’s meeting between the two southeast Georgia programs will mark the 22nd time they have faced off.
Camden holds a 16-5 advantage, including a 31-14 win last year.
When Crisp County was unable to play its season-opener at Tift County because of COVID concerns, the Blue Devils were fortunate to be able to schedule Westover in its place.
The Blue Devils took advantage, pounding the Patriots 41-0 at Brodie Field in the first game under new head coach Noel Dean.
Tift jumped out to a 34-0 lead two minutes into the second quarter before play was stopped for about an hour by lightning.
The Blue Devils rolled up 14 first downs and held Westover to just three.
Tift will be back at home on Friday to play Dutchtown, a Region 4-5A team that defeated Lanier 28-10 last Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.