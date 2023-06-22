MOULTRIE, Ga. - Stan Luttrell has been a high school football coach for 26 years, serving as a head coach for 16 of them.
And when not leading a program, he has been his team’s strength and conditioning coordinator.
It’s a role Luttrell, now in his second season in charge of Colquitt County’s weight room, takes seriously, as shown by his recent recognition by the the National Strength Coaches Association as its Georgia coach of the year.
He said he believes one of his assignments as a strength and conditioning coach is “to make the fast faster and the violent more violent.”
And to that end, the program he and the Packers employ is similar to what Southeastern Conference football teams use.
The plan of snatch, clean and jerk and full squat, an “explosive style” of lifting, is preparing the Packers for the rigors of a potential 15-week schedule and to get those who choose to, an opportunity to perform at the next level.
The Packers staff also has concentrated on increasing the players’ speed and Luttrell said he is pleased with the results.
“I tell our kids that a bigger, faster, stronger, more explosive version of you is a better you,” he said. “And a better you is a better, more durable football player.
“The kids are committed to it and I think we are as fast and strong as any team that’s been here.”
And Luttrell said he is hoping the school’s strength and conditioning philosophy will translate into creating better athletes in other sports, as well.
He said he believes a renewed emphasis on weight room work helped the Colquitt County boys soccer team win a region championship last spring.
“I think you are going to see an impact in other sports as well,” he said.
Luttrell also started a summer weightlifting program this year for female athletes and between 40-45 have been taking part on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“That’s been real encouraging to me,” he said.
Also, in the past, football players had access to the weight room in first and fourth periods.
This fall, a scheduling change will allow athletes in other sports to work in the weight room in second and third periods as well.
“I think you are going to continue to see an impact that the weight room has on other sports,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell, who is on the advisory board National High School Strength Coaches Association in Georgia, said one of organization’s goals is to have a certified strength coach in every high school in America.
Luttrell came to Colquitt County in 2022 from Hebron Christian Academy, where he was the head football coach for three seasons.
He also ran the strength and conditioning program at Buford, where, in three years, teams from the school claimed 15 state championships.
Stan, who also coaches the Packers outside linebackers, played football at Carson-Newman before graduating in 2005. Wife Kim, an assistant coach on the Colquitt County girls soccer team, played collegiate soccer.
The five Luttrell children are all fine athletes.
Oldest daughter Anna was the captain of the Clemson rowing team; oldest son Tre is the quarterback at Carson-Newman; youngest son Jack played safety and returned punts for Colquitt County last season is now competing at Tennessee; daughter Lynnsey is an all-region soccer player for the Lady Packers; and youngest daughter Isobel is a member of the Olympic developmental soccer team.
