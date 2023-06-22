Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Geneva and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rain has occurred over much of the watch area during the past week. Additional heavy rainfall is expected. The watch area is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall from mid-day Thursday through Friday, but local amounts in excess of 5 inches remain possible. With saturated grounds, it will take less additional rainfall to cause flooding than usual. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&