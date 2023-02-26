MOULTRIE - Colquitt County’s Stan Luttrell, in his first year in charge of the Packers weight room, has been named the Georgia Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.
Luttrell had been in charge of strength and conditioning for seven Georgia high school football programs before being hired by Sean Calhoun to join the Colquitt County staff earlier this year.
Also in charge of coaching the outside linebackers, Luttrell helped lead the Packers to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals in 2022.
Of this and that:
• Indiana University sophomore Carson Tyler won both the 1-meter and platform titles at the recent Big 10 Championships held in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The 3-meter championship went to his Hoosier teammate Andrew Capobianco.
Tyler and Capobianco were named the co-Divers of the Championships.
The pair’s performances helped lead Indiana to its second straight Big 10 swimming and diving championship.
A former Colquitt County and Moss Farms diver, Tyler won the 1-meter title with a 431.05.
He won the platform event with a 451.56.
The NCAA’s Zone C Championships will be held March 9-11 in Bloomington, Ind.,
• Former Colquitt County and ABAC first baseman Henry Daniels, now playing at the University of West Georgia, has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s Division II South Region Hitter of the Week.
All Daniels did was go 8-for-13, a .615 average, with three doubles and two home runs to lead the Wolves to a 3-1 record.
For the season, Daniels is hitting .478 with five doubles, two home runs and 15 runs batted in.
• JT Whatley, Daniels’s former Packer teammate, is hitting .342 with a pair of doubles, four home runs and 14 runs batted in for Andrew College.
Pitcher Gavin Steptoe, another former Packer, is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA for Andrew.
• Former Packer Colin Kirkland, now in his first season as the head baseball coach at Roswell’s Centennial High, has the Knights off to a 5-2 start.
• Abby Plymel is hitting .361 with three doubles and four runs batted in for the ABAC softball team.
