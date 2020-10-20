MOULTRIE – Madison Plymel’s two-run home run in the sixth inning allowed Colquitt County to defeat Parkview 7-5 in the second game on Tuesday to gain a split in their first-round playoff series and set up a deciding game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Packer Park.
Parkview held off the Lady Packers to win the first game 4-3.
The winner will advance to a second-round series at Harrison, beginning on Friday.
The Hoyas eliminated Campbell with a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.
The second game of the Parkview-Colquitt County best-of-three series was tied at 5-5 when Abby Plymel reached on a one-out infield hit in the top of the sixth.
Younger sister Madison then untied the game with a homer over the fence in right-center field.
The Lady Packers could not add to their lead, but Emily Allegood, who pitched all seven innings of the first game, held the Lady Panthers scoreless over the final two innings to get the win.
The first game between No. 2 seeded Lady Packers and the Lady Panthers, who are the No. 3 team from Region 4, was scoreless through the first four innings.
But Parkview sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth to score four runs, including two that crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Colquitt appeared on the verge of matching those four runs when they loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the inning.
But they managed just one run when Parkview turned a double play on a line drive to right field before getting an infield grounder to end the inning.
Before Colquitt could bat in the sixth inning, the teams were taken from the field because a lightning detector went off.
Another double play throttled the Lady Packers in the sixth, but they again appeared poised to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.
An infield hit by Katlynn Powers and a sacrifice fly by Allegood that was caught just in front of the fence plated two runs and pulled Colquitt County to within one.
But with the bases loaded, a fly ball and an infield popup ended the game.
Colquitt out-hit the visitors from Lilburn 9-5 in the first game.
Bre Caldwell led the Lady Packers with three hits. Powers and Madison Plymel each had two and Allegood and Laura Hailey Bryan each had one.
One of Caldwell’s hits was a double.
Parkview sent out Olivia Kotowski, who had pitched a complete game in the opener, to start Game 2.
The Lady Panthers had leads of 2-1, 3-1 and 5-4 before Colquitt took advantage of two Parkview errors to score a run without the benefit of a hit to tie the game in the fifth.
Plymel’s homer, the only one hit in either game, won it one inning later.
Powers added two more hits in Game 2. Abby Plymel and Bryan also had two hits each.
Allegood, Madison Plymel and Caldwell each had one hit.
Rain fell during much of the second game and play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes before the bottom of the fourth inning.
