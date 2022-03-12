MOULTRIE - Gusty winds and dropping temperatures took their toll on most scores in the second round of the 2022 Pot o’ Gold Pro-am on Saturday at Sunset Country Club.
But the Maple Ridge Golf Club foursome led by golf pro Jake Keen overcame the elements to shoot a 13-under 59 and take a 1-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.
Chase Rutledge’s Fields Ferry Club No. 1 team followed its opening round 60 with a 61 on Saturday and is one shot back.
The Richmond Hill Golf Club’s No. 2 team under pro Paul Claxton shot a 63 on Saturday to go with its Friday score of 59 to sit in third place at 122.
Sunset’s No. 1 team, which came into the event seeking a repeat and fifth title in the last seven years, finds itself tied for 13th after following its opening-round 62 with a 65 on Saturday.
Sunset assistant pro Aaron Elrod, who leads the No. 1 team, shot a 5-over 77 on Saturday. He is tied for 21st among the tournament’s golf professionals.
Andy Blanton did his part on Saturday, shooting 69 and his two-day total 4-under 140 is good for a tie for eighth, three shots back of low amateur leaders Nate Gahman and John David Kennedy, each of whom has gone 67-70 for a 137.
The other Sunset No. 1 amateurs, Kevin Blanton and Lee Wright, each turned in a 74 on Saturday.
Wright has a two-day total of 145; Kevin Blanton, a 147.
Todd Ormsby of The Fields Golf Club is the low pro leader heading into the final round with 71-69 for a 140.
One shot back Ansley Golf Club’s Jacob Tilton, who defied the course conditions to shoot a 66, the event’s low score on Saturday.
Tied for third among the pros are Jimmy Gillam of Glen Arven Country Club and JP Griffin of the Capital City Club.
Both are at 142.
Andy Blanton’s 69 was by far the best score produced by a Sunset golfer on Saturday.
Wright, Kevin Blanton and Clarke Hendrick, who plays on Elrod’s No. 2 team, had 74s.
Hendrick and Kevin Blanton are at 147.
Andrew Eunice had a 75 on Saturday and also is at 147, three over par and tied for 37th.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper-20s when the morning foursomes tee off on Saturday.
Those who start at 1 p.m. will be comparatively warmer with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s.
