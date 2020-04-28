With the cancellation of high school spring sports, several Colquitt County High student-athletes lost out on a chance to win region and state championships.
Every senior on a few of the Packer teams lost that one special occasion, the Senior Night, where they are joined by family before a game and the audience hears about everything from their accomplishments and favorite memories to their future plans.
The Moultrie Observer wants to do something to fill in that gap, and thus we announce the Packer Senior Night project.
In the month of May we wish to present the seniors of Colquitt County High tennis, soccer, baseball and golf on their own page or pages.
Coaches of these respective teams were contacted about this project and what we need for it.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Observer is still seeking the following:
Announcements (senior night scripts) for all Packer baseball and boys tennis seniors.
Annoucements and photos for Packer boys golf seniors.
You can submit Senior Night announcements that would be read out at the ceremony and individual pictures to matthew.brown@gaflnews.com.
Anyone interested in advertising possibilities on these pages can contact mob.customerservice@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.