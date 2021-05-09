MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys track team will send two of its members to the state meet.
Quay McCoy and Carlos Moore will compete in the Class 7A meet that will be held Thursday through Saturday at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Both qualified in Saturday’s Sectional meet, which also was held at McEachern.
McCoy finished eighth in the Sectional meet in the 100-yard dash, turning in a season-best time of 11.03.
Moore was seventh in in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.91. It was his best time of the season.
State prelims in both events will be held late Thursday afternoon.
Finals in the 100 meters is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. on Saturday. The 110-meter hurdles finals is set to begin at 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
Colquitt County runners took part in eight running events and turned in season-best times each each one.
McCoy also competed in the 200-meter dash and had a time of 22.60.
Moore also participated in the 110-meter hurdles and ran a 42.65.
The Packers 4x100-meter relay team of Cameron Walker, McCoy, Dextra Polite Jr. and Raheim McBride ran a 43.49.
The Packers 4x800-meter team of Maury Falcon, Jesse Manuel, Bryant Charles and Jose Garcia-Lope had a time of 9:33.92.
Colquitt’s Charlie Thornton III had a 36-11 shot put.
Carliss Johnson ran in two events for the Lady Packers, posting a time of 12.77 in the 100-meter dash and a 26.48 in the 200-meter dash.
Mattie Jo Rigby participated in the 1,600-meter run and finished with a time of 6:32.
The Colquitt County girls 4x100-meter relay team of D’Zeriyah Polite, Johnson, Messiah Bender and Jamya Moore had a time of 50.26.
