The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold two events to help raise funds for a “Bark Park,” a park for dogs.
On Oct. 3, MCCPRA will hold a Pool Pawty and will open up the Northwest Moultrie pools to let the dogs enjoy the water.
Here are the details:
2020 Pool Pawty
Oct. 03, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
William Bryant Park - NW Kiddie Pool, 735 5th Ave NW.
Dogs under 40 pounds from 10 a.m-11 a.m .Dogs over 40 pounds from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
All dogs welcome from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
RSVP at www.mccpra.com or call 229-668-0028 with questions.
On Oct 31 at Main Street Park, the rec authority will have a Howl-O-Ween Wag-N-Walk.
Dog lovers are encouraged to take their fur babies in their best costumes and let them strut their stuff at Main Street Park on Oct. 31, 2020 at 10AM.
There will be prizes for the funniest, most creative, best behaved and Owner/Pet lookalike.
RSVP at www.mccpra.com or call 229-668-0028 with questions.
