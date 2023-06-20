MOULTRIE, Ga. - Three all-star teams representing the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority dropped their state tournament openers on Tuesday.
A fourth Colquitt County all-star team will play its 12U girls fast-pitch state tournament opener at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Bulloch County.
Colquitt County all-stars were the host team for the 8U girls machine pitch tournament being held at Moultrie’s Magnolia Sports Complex.
Colquitt dropped its opener 15-0 to Effingham County on Tuesday and will play a losers bracket game at noon on Wednesday.
Effingham advances to play Grady County at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s other first-round 8U girls state tournament game, Douglas/Coffee County blanked Lee County 16-0 and will play Vidalia at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Colquitt County’s 10U girls all-stars lost their state tournament opener 23-0 to Vidalia in Lyons and will play a losers bracket game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Colquitt County’s 10U boys all-stars fell to Vidalia 7-1 in their machine pitch tournament opener in Lyons on Tuesday.
The Colquitt County boys will face Bulloch County in a losers bracket game at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
