MCCPRA will be offering a Junior Lifeguard Camp beginning July 20-24, from 9 a.m.-noon at the NW Pool.
This program is a one week, half-day camp for kids between the ages of 9-15. The Junior Lifeguard Program has a strong focus on swimming and lifesaving skills, first aid, CPR and AED.
The program helps build a foundation of knowledge and skills required to apply for employment as a lifeguard when they are 16 years old.
Many of our lifeguards have pursued careers as firefighters, police officers, military personnel, doctors and nurses.
Campers must already be able to swim.
Cost is $75
Please register at MCCPRA.COM or stop by our administrative office at 1020 4th Street SW.
