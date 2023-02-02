MOULTRIE, Ga. - Hello, everyone!
I am so excited to be your newest sports reporter. I know the pride Colquitt County carries for the Packers, and though I have only been bleeding black and gold for two years, I promise to fill the shoes of my predecessor the best I can.
I moved to Moultrie in February of 2021. Before that I lived in Seattle, Washington, where I was born and raised and had lived my whole life. So yes, I’m sorry, but when football season comes around, at the NFL level I do still root for the Seattle Seahawks. Please don’t hold that against me too much.
My husband, Sam Flowers, is the one who pulled me to South Georgia. After over a decade away, he wanted to move back to where he was born and be close to family again. I had only lived in one state my whole life, so I figured why not have a big adventure.
Living in Colquitt County has definitely been a major adjustment. Georgia is a completely different culture than Washington State. However, over these last two years I have fallen in love with the South and have no desire to move away. Seattle will always be special to me because it’s where I grew up, but Moultrie feels like home in a way Washington never did.
I realized a couple months ago I didn’t want to just live in Moultrie, but I wanted to become an important part of this community. Sports have always been a huge part of my life, and when I became aware of the opportunity to help write the sports section for The Moultrie Observer, I instantly knew that's how I wanted to contribute to my new hometown. I feel blessed to have been given this opportunity to write for you.
Growing up my primary sport was soccer. For 12 years, reigning at the terrifying height of 5’3”, I was a goalie. Unfortunately, in a co-ed league after college, I got a severely cracked rib after getting kicked and was advised to retire from the sport as it never healed properly. To this day, if someone gets me laughing too hard my rib will start to ache.
I’ve also played point guard in basketball; pitcher in softball; singles in racquetball; setter in indoor volleyball; doubles and quads in beach volleyball; and competed in the long jump, relay race, and 1-mile run in track and field. In eighth grade I even made it to state for the long jump, though I didn’t place once there. I am also an avid hiker and disc golfer.
In addition to sports, I also participate in a lot of races and mud obstacle courses. I have over 25 medals from finished races. Most are 5K or 10K, however, I've also completed two half-marathons, one being the 2020 Disney World Princess Half Marathon three day event challenge, which is three races in three days. Day one is a 5k, day two is a 10k, and day three is the half marathon. My most recent race was Moultrie’s own 5k for Art Fest.
I never thought I would be able to turn my love of sports into a career, especially one that fits with my degree so perfectly. I graduated in 2013 from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington, with a Bachelor's degree specializing in writing.
I have always just written for myself, but am looking forward to combining my love of sports and writing to bring you the best sports section I can. I hope for a long career serving you through the Moultrie Observer.
