As much as things try to change from year to year, some things remain the same.
As much as the Atlanta Braves have dominated the National League East in previous years, they continue to have divisional foes nipping at their heels trying to close the talent gap. Some have tried with homegrown stars, but most have attempting with their wallets and overspending for free agent stars.
Case in point, the New York Mets. The team that has become the poster child for signing outrageous contracts to free agents has been at it again this year.
Consider the amount of money this team has spent this year:
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo inked an eight-year, $162 million deal. Closer Edwin Diaz signed a five-year, $102 million deal. Aging ace Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86.6 million contract. Did I mention he will be 40 by the time spring training rolls around next year? Starting pitcher Kodai Senga signed a five-year, $75 million contract. Starting pitcher Jose Quintana inked a two-year, $26 million deal.
But maybe the most shocking and definitely the most eye-opening deal was the one agreed upon with star shortstop-turned-third baseman Carlos Correa. He signed a 12-year, $315 million contract. This came after he agreed to sign with the Giants. A contract of that length is absurd. One with that much money is nearly that ridiculous.
By my calculations, that is $786 million for six players. That doesn’t even take into account Max Scherzer’s three-year, $130 million deal last offseason. Owner Steve Cohen has not been shy in expressing his desire to sign any player to any price tag.
But I ask what has it netted him? Are the Mets good enough to overtake the Braves in the division and National League race.
I contend no, but not because of a lack of talent. The Mets are obviously just as talented as anybody. But it’s the age and injury history that would have me concerned if I was a Mets fan. Verlander is an aging superstar. Scherzer is also old at age 38, with injuries to his oblique and side last year that limited him to 23 starts.
Their two main starting pitchers are old, hard-throwing right-handers which make for an unpredictable combination. They could dominate but also be sidelined with some type of arm injury.
Correa also has an injury history that includes back and rib ailments. It’s a big reason he has only played more than 150 games once in his eight-year career.
On the flip side, the Braves were not shy in doling out contract extensions during last season, mainly to Austin Riley, Michael Harris Jr. and Spencer Strider. But those were homegrown players drafted by the Braves and rewarded for their early success.
Conducting business the Braves’ way will almost certainly net long-term success for the 2021 World Series champions. The Mets’ way is likely only short-lived if it’s successful at all.
It’s a tall order for the Mets to climb. But one thing’s for sure, the Mets are determined to keep throwing money around until they climb that mountain to a division and World Series championship. I just don’t think it will happen next season.
