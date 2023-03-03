THOMASVLLE - The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics team broke 21 team records while competing in the recent Rose City Invitational held at the Butler Mason YMCA in Thomasville, Ga.
The meet was hosted by the Thomasville Twisters gymnastics team.
“It was a very exciting weekend for the MG’s,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “Everyone on all levels had a great competition. We broke 21 team records.
“Thanks to the hard work of gymnasts and coaches, we really shined.”
The level 6 team placed 1st for team with a 107.775.
“They just started this level in June with not many of the skills, but have been dedicated to learning them. We are having a great season,” said Harvell.
Bella Raleigh was in the SR age group breaking the MG Record in the AA placing 1st with a 36.625. She is also the MG Record holder on three events (vault, bars and beam). She placed 1st on vault, 9.7, 1st on bars, 8.8, 1st on beam, 9.125 and 2nd on floor, 9.0.
Aubree Clements was also in the SR age group placing 2nd in the AA with a 35.05. She also placed 2nd on vault, 9.45 (personal best), 2nd on bars, 8.5, 3rd on beam, 7.875, and 1st on floor, 9.225.
Kayla Scroggins in SR age group placed 3rd in the AA with 33.6. She also placed 3rd on vault, 9.2 (personal best), 3rd on bars, 7.5, 2nd on beam, 8.55, and 3rd on floor, 8.35.
In JR age group Eliza Jane Reagan placed 1st in the AA with a personal best score of 35.15. She also placed 1st on vault, 9.25 (personal best), 2nd on bars, 8.25 (personal best), 1st on beam, 8.85 (personal best), and 3rd on floor, 8.8.
Nataleigh Bryant was also in the JR age group placing 2nd in the AA with a 34.625. She placed 3rd on vault, 8.75, 1st on bars, 8.35, 2nd on beam, 8.625, and 2nd on floor, 8.9 (personal best).
For level 8, Alayah Copeland-Lambert was the AA champion with her AA score of 35.175, breaking the MG Record and her best score so far. She earned first place on vault, 9.0, bars, 9.2 and floor, 9.35, also making her the MG Record holder. She was 1st on beam with a 7.625.
“Mission accomplished at this meet by performing a better vault that we have changed mid-season,” Harvell said. “I am looking forward to our next meet in Panama City Beach and seeing her improvements.”
Xcel Platinum gymnast Ansley Key scored a 32.075 AA, 4th place. Key placed 1st on vault with an 9.475 breaking an MG Record and having a personal best score. She placed 3rd on bars, 7.65, 4th on beam, 6.85, and 4th on floor, 8.1
“Ansley is working hard to try and perfect all these new skills she is having to learn. She just moved into this new level and is showing a lot of improvement,” Harvell said.
The Xcel Bronze gymnasts competed in the fourth session of the day.
“The bronze team performed well in this competition, scoring their highest event average of 9.5 and they had three strong events (vault, bars and floor). I saw lots of good form on these events,” said Harvell.
The team placed 2nd scoring 113.775.
Addison Blaxton had her best meet ever breaking the MG bronze AA record with a score of 37.975 in the SR C age group to become the AA champion. She also broke the MG bronze floor record with a score of 9.825 also for 1st place. Addison placed 2nd on the vault, 9.45, tied for 1st on bars, 9.5 and 3rd on beam, 9.2.
Also in SR C was Allegra Porteus, who had four personal best scores. She placed 1st on vault, 9.475, tied for 1st on bars, 9.5, 5th on beam, 8.9, and 2nd on floor, 9.4. Allegra placed 2nd in the AA, scoring her highest this season, with a 37.275.
In the SR B age group, Emma Abell took 2nd place scoring her highest AA for the season with a 37.2. She also had three personal best scores on events. Emma placed 6th on vault, 9.1, tied for 2nd on bars, 9.325, 1st on beam, 9.45, and 3rd on floor, 9.45.
Brantlee Majors also in SR B age group placed 4th in the AA with a 36.525 earning a personal best score. She tied for 4th on vault, 9.15, 4th on bars, 9.225 (personal best), 6th on beam, 8.875, and 6th on floor, 9.275.
Alyssa Howell placed 5th in the SR B age group with an AA score of 36.45. She also placed 2nd on vault, 9.4 (personal best), 5th on bars, 8.4, 2nd on beam, 9.25, and 3rd on floor, 9.4 (personal best).
In the SR A age group Ava Solanki placed 1st in the AA with a 37.625 earning a personal best. She also placed 1st on vault with a 9.525 breaking the MG Record and having a personal best. She placed 3rd on bars, 9.4, tied for 2nd on beam, 9.225, and 2nd on floor, 9.475.
Also in the SR A age group Jaceleigh Smithwick placed 3rd in the AA with a 37.05 having a personal best score. She also placed 5th on vault, 9.05, 6th on bars, 9.3, 1st on beam, 9.275, and 3rd on floor, 9.425 (personal best).
In the JR B group, Whitley Bozeman placed 3rd in the AA with a 36.925 making it a personal best score. She also placed 3rd on vault, 9.35 (personal best), 2nd on bars, 9.55 (personal best), 6th on beam, 8.725, and 3rd on floor, 9.3.
Also in JR B age group, Katie Morris placed 4th in the AA with a 36.725. She placed 5th on vault, 9.1, 5th on bars, 9.125 (personal best), 3rd on beam, 8.975, and 2nd on floor, 9.525 (personal best).
In the JR A age group Lexi Miller placed 2nd in the AA with a 37.05 earning a personal best score. She also placed 4th on vault, 9.275 (personal best), 2nd on bars, 9.35 (personal best), 3rd on beam, 8.925, and 1st on floor, 9.5 (personal best).
Katie Goble was also in the JR A age division placing 4th in the AA with a 36.25. She placed 5th on vault, 8.525, 4th on bars, 9.275 (personal best), 2nd on beam, 9.15, and 4th on floor, 9.3 (personal best).
Olivia Eubanks placed 5th in the AA (JR A age group) with a 36.225. She also had an MG Record on vault tying with Ava Solanki scoring a 9.525, also making it a personal best score. She also placed 3rd on bars, 9.325 (personal best), 5th on beam, 8.45 and 5th on floor, 8.925.
The Xcel Silver team placed 3rd with the score of 113.15. This was its highest team score of the season.
“This team had a great meet; their scores reflected that with everyone scoring a nine on the uneven bars and balance beam for the first time,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
Adysen Hall, JR A was 1st AA with a 37.75, a new MG silver record. She also broke the MG silver beam record with a score of 9.65, 1st place. Hall placed 1st on vault, 9.45 (personal best), 2nd on bars (personal best), 9.45 and 3rd on floor, 9.2 a personal best score for her and also counted on very event for the team score.
Also in JR A age division, Maddy Booth placed 5th in the AA with a 36.4 giving her a personal best. She also had personal best scores on all four events. She placed 5th on vault, 8.9, 7th on bars, 9.175, 2nd on beam, 9.275, and tied for 4th on floor, 9.05.
In JR B Khloe Booth placed 2nd in the AA with a 37.275 for a personal best. She broke the MG Record on vault to place 1st with a 9.65 (personal best). She also placed 3rd on bars, 9.35 (personal best), tied 1st on beam, 9.375, and placed 5th on floor, 8.9.
Kinsley Kelly in JR B placed 3rd in the AA with a 36.425 having a personal best. She placed 6th on vault, 8.775, 4th on bars, 9.275, 3rd on beam, 9.025, and 2 on floor, 9.35 (personal best).
Julianne Carson placed 4th in the AA with a 36.25. She also placed 4th on vault, 9.35 (personal best), placed 1st on bars, 9.6 (personal best), tied for 4th on beam, 8.65, and placed 6th on floor, 8.65.
Callee Golden had a personal best in the AA with a 37.325 placing 4th in the SR B age group. She placed 5th on vault, 9.25 (personal best), 2nd on bars, 9.5, tied for 2nd on beam, 9.475, and placed 5th on floor, 9.1.
Also in SR B age group was Iella Key placing 7th in the AA with a 36.05 for a personal best score. She placed 6th on vault, 9.125, placed 6th on bars, 9.15, tied for 6th on beam, 8.925, and placed 7th on floor, 8.85.
The Xcel Gold team placed 5th with a 106.00.
In the JR A age group Lylah Anderson was the top scorer in the AA with a 37.00. She became the MG Record holder and had a personal best score. She also holds the MG Record for bars, beam and floor, also giving her a personal best. She was 4th on vault, 8.6, 1st on bars, 9.575, 2nd on beam, 9.375, and tied for 1st on floor, 9.45.
Also in JR A was Ansley Lane who placed 6th in the AA with a 33.25. She placed 6th on vault, 8.0, 6th on bars, 8.2 (personal best), 6th on beam, 8.0, and 5th on floor, 9.05 (personal best).
In the SR age division, Raley Merritt placed 4th in the AA with a 35.75 giving her a personal best. This was Raley’s first meet back since an ankle injury. She broke the MG Record for vault with a 9.375 to take 3rd place. She placed 6th on bars, 8.5 (personal best), 4th on beam, 8.7 (personal best), and 5th on floor, 9.175 (personal best).
“I am very proud of improvements made in the last several weeks. The girls have worked really hard to improve their skills and have paid attention to corrections. They are a great group of girls to work with,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
