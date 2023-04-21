MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics team competed in the Level 6/8 State Meet on April 1-2 in Cartersville.
The meet was held at the Lake Point Sports Complex and hosted by GAA.
There were 202 Level 6 gymnasts competing the first day and 145 Level 8s competed the next day.
“When you go to a state meet the girls, most of the time, will not be competing together,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “They are divided by age categories with around three age categories at one session. We were in two sessions on Saturday and one on Sunday.
“The girls went and had a great meet. They had between them, eleven personal best scores and six MG records. Kayla Scroggins was supposed to be in the last session on Saturday and about two weeks before the competition she sprained her ankle. She had to be scratched from the meet. She was greatly missed.”
In the first session on Saturday morning, Bella Raleigh competed in the SR B category.
She had her best meet of the season by having four personal bests and four MG records. She placed 1st on vault, 9.525, 5th on bars, 9.05 (personal best and MG record), 8th on beam, 9.15 (personal best and MG record), tied for 12th on floor, 9.275 (personal best and MG record), and 4th in the AA with a 37.00 (personal best and MG record).
Eliza Jane Reagan and Nataleigh Bryant competed in the second session on Saturday.
EJ competed in the CH A category. She placed 5th on vault, 9.325 (personal best), bars, 8.65, beam, 8.65, floor, 9.1 and a 35.725 in the AA (personal best).
Nataleigh competed in the JR A category. She tied for 10th on vault, 9.2 (personal best), bars, 8.375, beam, 8.35, floor, 9.2 (personal best), and a 35.125 in the AA (personal best).
“Our level 6s came to state prepared and their scores reflect that. Each girl earned a personal best in the AA and that is what we strive for, to get continuously better at each meet,” Coach Becky Reagan said.
In the second session on Sunday, Alayah Copeland-Lambert competed in the CH B category. She scored on vault an 8.7, bars, 9.35 (personal best and MG record), beam, 7.65, floor, 9.4 (personal best and MG record) and a 35.1 in the AA.
“Alayah has had a great season and we are already looking forward to next season with her,” Coach Dawn Harvell said.
