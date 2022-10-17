MOULTRIE — The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics team recently played host to the Sunbelt Shindig.
Three teams came to compete from Florida and Georgia in the opening meet of the new season.
“It was my first meet to host with the help of Pat Murphy.,” said Gymnastics Director Amber Jones. “I was thrilled and nervous but with the assist of the MG Parents Club everything ran smoothly. “
“It was a very exciting weekend for the MG’s,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “We broke seven team records.”
The MG’s began the weekend with the Xcel Gold level gymnasts. It was the second meet for these gymnasts.
Ansley Lane and Joslyn Merritt were unable to perform Saturday. Ansley Key led the team with a 35.4 AA for 5th place in the Sr. age group.
Key broke her own MG vault record by scoring a 9.15 for 2nd place. She also earned bests on the bars, 9.05 for 5th and floor, 8.9 for 6th place.
Lylah Anderson scored the highest AA in the JR division, 35.075 for 4th place. Anderson broke two MG records for Xcel gold on the bars, 94.5, 2nd and floor, 9.0, 3rd place. She also had a personal best score on the beam.
Joselyn Juarez was coming off an illness and earned three personal bests on beam, 8.85, floor, 8.85 and AA, 34.8.25 all for 5th place. Juarez placed 2nd on the vault with an 8.875.
Kenya Poblete placed 4th on vault with a 8.35 and she earned her best on beam with an 8.55 for 6th also in the Jr division. She placed 7th on AA with a 32.925.
The team placed 3rd with a score of 105.65.
“Nice job overall girls, I saw lots of improved on beam and floor from our last meet. I was proud,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
“The Silver team performed well in their competition and their strongest event is uneven bars. I saw lots of good form on that event,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
The team placed 1st scoring 111.425 with an average score of 9.2 per event. “All but one girl is new to this level,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt. “We have new rules, I have new spirit leaders and we are setting goals.
“ We have a lot of talent in this group and I am looking forward to coaching them. This event was a great start.”
Callee Golden in her second year of silver, led the team earning a new MG team record scoring 37.125 in AA for 1st place in the JR age group. Golden placed 1st on vault, 9.2, bars, 9.55 and floor, 9.35 all personal bests. She placed 2nd on beam with a 9.025. Callee is now the AA champion for the silver team, she scored the highest out of all silver gymnast attending this meet.
Adysen Hall improved on every event, placing 1st AA with a 36.875 in the child division. Hall placed 1st on beam, 9.3 and vault, 9.15. She placed 2nd on floor, 9.15 and 3rd on bars, 9.275.
Isabel Alligood placed 2nd AA with a 36.7 in the Sr. group. She had personal bests on floor, 9.375, 1st and beam 9.275, 3rd.
Alligood is now the new MG Silver record holder on the floor.
Sr. Naomi De La Cruz scored 36.475 5th AA a personal best. Naomi had bests on three events, bars, 9.35 2nd, beam 9.275 3rd and floor, 8.8, 7th. She counted on vault towards the team score.
Nolie Thompson earned 4 personal best scores, 1st place on beam with a 9.35, 2nd place floor, 9.2, 3rd AA 36.0, 7th vault. Nolie counted on beam and floor for our team score.
Khloe Booth in the child group earned 4 personal bests too, 2nd on vault, 9.0, 3rd on floor, 8.75, 3rd AA with a 35.9 and 6th bars, 9.15.
Kinsley Kelley earned 4 best scores on bars, 9.35 and beam, 9.175 for 2nd place, then 6th on AA, 35.125, 8th on vault with a 8.35.
Julianne Carson also had 4 best scores on floor, 8.7 for 4th place, AA a 34.8 for 8th, beam, 8.85 for 7th and 9th on bars with an 8.8.
Iella Key placed 8th on bars, 8.8, floor, 8.575 and a 34.575 All Around.
All of these scores were her personal best.
Maddy Booth placed 6th on bars with a 9.15, then 9th on beam, 8.575, vault, 8.2 and AA with 33.975 her best scores of the season.
“These are all new gymnasts to Xcel Bronze level and competing gymnastics.,” said Coach Dawn Harvell. “It is their first season. I saw great team work, I was happy for the team to win the 1st place award.”
Ava Solanki led the team with an AA score of 36.75 for first place in the Jr. group. Solanki placed 1st on vault, 9.35, 2nd on bars, 9.4 and floor, 9.25, her best scores. Ava was also the top AA scorer for the bronze team out of all the gymnast competing.
Alyssa Howell placed 2nd in the Jr. group with an AA score of 36.5. Howell took 2nd on bars with a 9.25, 4th on bars, 9.1, 1st on beam, 9.45 (which was the team record), 6th floor, 8.7.
Whitley Bozeman took 1st place with an AA of 35.6. 2nd place on vault with a 9.0 3rd on floor with a 8.85.
Katie Morris came in 2nd in the child group with a 35.575 AA. Katie got 1st on beam, 9.075, and floor, 9.05, 4th on vault and bars with a 8.85, her beam score also went toward our team score.
Katie Goble placed 2nd on bars,9.0, beam, 8.7, floor 8.9 coming in 3rd with a AA of 35.3.
Olivia Eubanks placed 1st on vault, 9.1, bars 3rd, 8.925, beam 3rd, 8.575, floor 5th, 8.0, and placing 4th in the AA with a 34.6.
Allegra Porteus places 1st on bars, 9.425 and 3rd on vault, 9.15 both going toward the team score. Allegra got 4th on floor with a 9.025 and 3rd AA of a 36.475.
Emma Abell placed 3rd on beam, 9.0, floor 9.07 being some of her personal best, she had an AA of 35.625 placing 4th in her group.
Lexi Miller had a personal best on bars with a 8.8, 4th on floor, 8.3 and 5th place AA of 33.125.
Lexie Tucker had three personal best on bars, 8.8, floor, 8.55, and an AA of 35.00 for 8th place.
Jaceleigh Smithwick took 5th place in AA with a 35.45. Jaceleigh had a personal best of 9.15 for 3rd place on bars, vault, 8.65 and floor, 8.875.
Addison Blaxton broke and MG record for floor placing 1st with a 9.30. Addison also made 9.05 on bars and beam with a AA score of 35.4.
Brantlee Majors competed for the first time at this meet coming in 4th on vault with a 8.9, bars, 8.8, beam, 8.675 with an AA of 35.1.
“I would like to thank all our sponsors, Zaxby’s, Dairy Queen, Dalton’s, Chick-fil-A, Three Crazy Bakers and Home Depot,” said Jones.
Moultrie YMCA will hold it next meet January 6-7, 2023.
