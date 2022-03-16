The Moultrie YMCA gymnastics parent’s club hosted their 17th annual Red, White and You invitational with 180 girls competing from Georgia and Florida. We wish thank to our sponsors for this event, Dairy Queen, Zaxby’s, Dough Boys Pizza, Three Crazy Bakers, Dalton’s, Mama D’s Sweet Shop, Rossman Apiaries and Weeks Auction Group.
“It is always fun to have a home meet and to compete in your own gym. We are fortunate to have a facility that sets up beautifully to host age group meets. Our parent volunteers do a great job and deserve all the compliments they receive from visiting coaches and families. We had 1 new level 4 gymnast to compete, we scored 70 nines, two first place teams, 4 Overall All Around Champions and 4 MG Records were broken. It was an exciting weekend,” said Gymnastics Director Pat Murphy.
The Xcel Bronze team placed 1st with a score of 112.825.
This was the last meet of their season.
“The bronze girls had a great meet with almost everyone scoring a personal best. Our strongest event was the uneven bars, my favorite event to coach,” said Coach Dawn Harvell.
The team was led by Adysen Hall winning the overall champion All Around banner out of all the Xcel bronze gymnasts.
She scored a 37.125 AA for 1st and she was 1st on vault, 9.575. Hall placed 2nd on bars, 9.35 and beam, 9.15 and 4th on floor, 9.05.
“Adysen takes corrections well, pays attention to her form and has counted for team scores all season,” said Harvell.
Nolie Thompson earned the highest score of the bronze team on the bars, 9.6 for 1st place and her best score.
“It was a beautiful routine, I was so proud,” said Harvell.
She placed 1st AA with a score of 36.925 and vault, 8.75, 2nd on beam, 9.225 and 3rd on floor, 9.35. Isabel Alligood placed 1st on beam, 9.35 and 2nd on bars, 9.45, floor, 9.4 and AA 36.8 on the JR age group. She also placed 3rd on vault, 8.60.
Naomi DeLaCruz placed 1st on the floor with a 9.45 in the JR group and it was her personal best.
She finished 2nd on vault, 8.7 and 3rd on bars, 9.4, beam, 8.925 and 3rd AA with a 36.475.
Khloe Booth earned two 1st places on bars, 9.375 and floor, 9.4 her bests. She placed 2nd AA with a 36.725 in the child age group.
Kinsley Kelly showed her confidence in this meet earning 4 best scores on floor, 9.15 for 2nd, bars, 9.3 and AA 36.475 and 5th on vault, 8.975.
Melanie Lopez was the beam champion in the child group with a score of 9.475. She placed 2nd on floor, 9.15 and 4th AA with a 36.425.
Julianne Carson had 2 personals best scores on vault, 9.2 and bars, 9.1 for 4th place. Her AA score was a 35.375 for 5th.
Maddy Booth earned her best score on the vault with a 9.3 for 2nd place.
She had her best AA score of the season too for 6th place with a 35.375.
Whitley Bozeman scored her highest vault with an 8.8 for 6th. She placed 4th on bars, 9.1 and 7th AA with a 35.05. Veronkia Brace placed 4th on all of her events and earned her best score on the floor, 9.3. She had a 9.2 on bars and a 35.05 AA.
Our one Xcel Gold gymnast Ansley Key finished the season strong with 3 best scores on the vault, 9.2 for 1st place, floor, 9.3, 3rd and AA with a 34.85 for 4th.
“Ansley did well on vault and floor in this meet, she looked confident performing, I was happy to see that,” said Harvell.
“My goal was to improve our vault scores because that is why other teams are beating us. There have different types on vault at each meet so it’s been hard to perform well all the time. Three girls scored nines, hallelujah,” said Coach Jeremy Merritt.
Our team finished 2nd to the Valdosta YMCA with our highest team score this season, 113.425.
“You can’t ask for more than that in your home gym, averaging a 9.45 our best,” said Harvell.
. Raley Merritt really brought out her mind set focusing on every event to become the new MG Silver All Around record holder with a 37.925 for 1st place in the SR C age group. Raley Merritt also won the overall champion All Around banner out of all the Xcel Silver gymnasts.
She really had her best meet, scoring 1st on vault, 9.55, and 2nd on bars, 9.525, beam, 9.55 and 3rd on floor with a 9.3 a personal best score.
In the JR B group, her sister, Joslyn Merritt also had a strong meet with bests on her vault, 9.4 for 1st and floor, 9.25 for 3rd place. Joslyn placed 2nd on AA with a 37.475, bars, 9.475, and beam, 9.35 and has been a leader on the team.
Joselyn Juarez again was consistent competing in this meet winning the JR AA with a score of 37.225. She placed 1st on beam, 9.675 and floor, 9.4, plus 2nd on bars with a 9.65.
Callee Golden in the JR division performed her tightest bar routine to score a 9.725 for 1st place our highest score of the day. She is now the new silver team record holder on the unveven bars.
Golden performed very well in this competition earning two more bests on floor, 9.1 and AA 37.05 for 3rd place.
Kenya Poblete had a personal best score on the floor, 9.25, 3rd place. She scored all nines again for the second meet in a row and placed 1st on the vault with a 9.05 and 4th AA with a 36.7.
Ansley Lane had a beautiful floor routine placing 1st in the child group with a 9.2. She placed 2nd on vault, 8.65, beam, 9.325 and AA with a 36.375.
Carley Jackson performed well on the beam scoring a 9.2 for 2nd place and she placed 4th AA with a 36.1.
“I was proud of the USA Level 4 team, showing improvement in certain areas and the hometown atmosphere helped to win first place as a team,” said Coach Becky Reagan.
“I saw corrections being made on all the events, especially on the floor. Our gymnasts won first place All Around in every age division. It was a great day,” said Harvell.
The team score was 108.2 the highest of the season.
The team was led by Bella Raleigh winning the overall champion All Around banner out of all the USA level 4 gymnasts. She scored a 36.2 AA for 1st place. Bella worked hard to achieve a nine on all events and she met her goal this season. She also broke an MG level 4 record on the uneven bars by scoring a 9.0 for 1st place, a personal best on floor with a 9.05 for 2nd, on vault 8.95 for 1st.
Kayla Scroggins was the next top scorer with a 35.775 AA for 1st. She had 3 personal best bars, 8.5, 2nd, beam 9.3, 1st, floor 9.1, 1st, and scored an 8.875 on vault for 2nd. Kayla shined at this meet improving on three of the four events.
Leah Shaw performed well placing 1st on vault, 9.025 and bars, 8.95 a personal best score. She was 2nd on floor, 8.95 and AA with her best a 35.05.
Eliza Jane Reagan focused on her form to earn 4 of her best scores in the child group. She placed 1st on floor, 9.1, 2nd on bars, 8.75, vault, 8.5 and AA with a 35.025.
Plus she was 3rd on beam with an 8.775.
Nataleigh Bryant had good form and tumbling on her floor routine to earn her best score of 8.9 for 2nd place. She placed 1st on the vault, 8.6, 2nd on beam, 8.8 and 3rd AA with 34.55 AA in the child group.
Our MG family welcomed Lucy Taunton back to the team and she worked hard to prepare her level 4 skills. This was her first meet and she hit her floor routine scoring a 9.2 for 1st place in the JR group.
“It was amazing to watch the gymnasts performing their floor routines, Bella Raleigh tied the record, then Kayla Scroggins broke the record, then Lucy was last to perform and broke her record. Wow how exciting,” said Harvell.
Taunton placed 2nd on bars, 8.45 and AA with a 34.225.
Emma Thompson finished 3rd on bars, 8.25, beam, 8.1, floor, 8.95 and AA with a 33.6. Emma got gotten better on every event this season.
Some of these gymnasts qualified to be promoted to USA level 5.
All of the girls will begin next week to work on these new skills for next year’s season.
Alayah Copeland-Lambert also had her best meet of the season scoring a 37.475 in the JR group for USA level 7.
She won the overall all around banner and was champion on every event.
“Alayah follows directions, takes corrections and was really trying to compete well at a meet. It really showed at this hometown event,” said Harvell.
She scored 9.55 on vault, 9.225 on bars, 9.2 on beam and 9.5 on the floor, all her personal best scores.
Ali’sia Johnson performed well on two events earning her highest scores on the vault, 9.5 and floor, 9.3 for 2nd place.
Both girls have qualified for the USA Georgia State meet in April.
