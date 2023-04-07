MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County middle school track team concluded a record-setting season with some strong finishes in the Big 5 Conference track meet held March 30, at Lowndes High School.
Colquitt’s boys team won the meet, while the girls placed second.
The following athletes placed in the conference meet:
• Girls 100-meter dash - Nacardia Robinson, first place;
Ya’Kerria Moore, fourth place.
• Boys 100: Joshua Alford, second; Jalen Clayton, first.
• Girls 200 - Ya’Kerria Moore, second; Sa’Miya Fuller, fifth.
• Boys 200: Joshua Alford, first; Jalen Clayton, third.
• Girls 100 hurdles - Ty’Yona Revels, fourth; Taylor Brown, eighth.
• Boys 100 hurdles - Zylon Hawkins, first; Niterrian Wallace, third.
• Boys 800 - Kendall Jordan, third.
• Boys 1600 - Kendall Jordan, seventh.
• Girls 400: Kamya Thomas fourth; Amaya Jordan, fifth.
• Boys 400 - Timothy Downs, sixth.
• Girls 4x100 relay A team -Ya’Kerria Moore, Sa’Miya Fuller, Kamya Thomas Nacardia Robinson), first.
• Boys 4x100 relay A team - Ameir Knighton, Jalen Clayton, Kha’Lee Bender, Joshua Alford), first.
• Boys 4x100 relay B team - Markeverin Graham, Robert Baker, Kamari Fuller, Zylon Hawkins), seventh.
• Girls 4x400 relay A team - Nacardia Robinson, Amaya Jordan, Dalyn Monk, Kamya Thomas), second.
• Girls 4x400 relay B team - Meghann Breedlove, Kaitlyn Edmonson, Makayla Williams Addison Wiley), seventh.
• Boys 4x400 relay A team - Kendall Jordan, Timothy Downs, Za’Rian Robinson Ameir Knighton), second.
• Boys 4x400 relay B team - Zylon Hawkins, Cheveiyo Barber, Jason Stephenson, Robert Baker), seventh.
• Girls long jump - Makayla Williams, first; Kamya Thomas, second; Nacardia Robinson, third.
• Girls high jump - Ya’Kerria Moore, first; Hanly Batista, fourth.
• Boys high jump: Gavin Henderson, second; Arbashaun Curry, third.
• Girls discus - Azaria Battle, sixth.
• Girls shot put - Azaria Battle, fourth.
Nacardia Robinson won the high point girls award in the meet. Joshua Alford earned the boys high point award.
The middle school teams, under the direction of head coach Kim Taylor and assistant coach Stephanie Abrams, set a number of school records this season, including:
• The girls 4x100 relay A team, 51.73. Ya’Kerria Moore, Sa’Miya Fuller, Ga’Resha Davis and Nacardia Robinson.
• The girls 4x400 relay A team, 4:25.18. Nacardia Robinson, Amaya Jordan, Dalyn Monk and Kamya Thomas.
• The boys 4x100 relay A team, 44.64. Ameir Knighton, Jalen Clayton, Kha’Lee Bender and Joshua Alford.
• The boys 4x400 relay A team, 3:54.20. Kendall Jordan, Timothy Downs, Za’Rian Robinson and Ameir Knighton.
• Girls 100, Nacardia Robinson, 12.34.
• Boys 100, Joshua Alford, 11.36.
• Girls 200, Ya’Kerria Moore, 26.70.
• Boys 200, Joshua Alford, 23.73.
• Girls long jump, Nacardia Robinson, 16-7.
• Boys long jump, Arbashaun Curry, 18-2.
• Girls high jump, Ya’Kerria Moore 5-4.
• Girls discus, Azaria Battle, 72-9.
• Girls shot put, Azaria Battle, 32-6.
