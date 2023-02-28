MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County middle school golf team placed second on Monday in a tournament held at Francis Lake Golf Club in Lake Park.
The Colquitt County twosome of Cavin Hall and Reese Hood turned in a 6-under par 66.
Peyton Collins and Davis Hall shot a 4-under 68 and Dawson Lane and Leighton Hood had 5-over 77.
The tournament, which was sponsored by Pine Grove Middle School, was a two-man scramble with the top two scores counting.
The Colquitt County middle school girls were led by the teams of Chloe Stallings and Rhylee Tillery and Jerzie Coots and Peyton George in the season-opening Baby Packer.
At Francis Lake, the lowiscoring teams for the Lady Packers were Stallings and Abbie Shumans, who shot an 86 for fourth place, and Coots and Tillery, who shot 88.
The rest of the middle school girls golf team members are Aubrey Wilson, Blair Summerlin, Blakely Collins, Julia Reed Brown and Marley Wilson.
The middle school teams will play next on Tuesday, March 7, at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.