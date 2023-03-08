TIFTON - With low medalist Cavin Hall shooting a 5-under par 67, the Colquitt County middle school boys golf team won the Baby Blue Devil Invitational on Tuesday at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
The Packers also counted an 82 from Peyton Collins and 83s from Davis Hall and Reese Hood for a 315.
Also playing for the Packers were Canyon Cook, who shot a 94, and Leighton Hood, shot had a 95.
Tift County was second, followed by Coffee. Also playing were Pine Grove, Valdosta, Lee County, Hahira and Lowndes.
The Colquitt County middle school girls took second place.
Led by 99s shot by Abbie Shumans and Jerzie Coots, Colquitt turned in a 198 to finish second to Tift County in the Baby Lady Blue Devil Invitational.
“The greens were super fast so we definitely missed some opportunities to go lower and shoot what each play would normally,” said coach Will Phillips. “Shumans and Coots both shot 99 to keep us in the hunt.”
The middle school teams will play again on Monday, March 13, at Douglas Country Club.
