MOULTRIE – Colquitt County received top finishes from four wrestlers and took third place in the second annual Little Packer Invitational held Saturday at the high school.
The tournament drew wrestlers from seven middle schools.
Colquitt County had 35 wrestlers compete, including Leighton Hood, Russell Flowers, Landon Taylor and Matthew Dillon, each of whom finished first in his weight class and earned 14 points for the Packers.
Cook finished first in the invitational with 148 points and was followed by Tift County with 144 and Colquitt County with 100.
Also in the field were Lee County, 81 points; Valdosta, 57; Bainbridge, 50; and Thomas County Central, 48.
In the 72-pound weight class, Hood won over Lee County’s Thad Mullins and Cook’s Isaiah Dunkleberger.
At 170 pounds, Flowers went 3-0, defeating Lee County’s Jack Webb; Tift County’s Mustafa Foster; and, in the finals, Thomas County Central’s Davon Bryan.
Colquitt County’s Dontonyio Wilson also competed in the 170-pound weight class.
Taylor also won all three of his bouts to claim the 182-pound class.
Taylor won over Tanner Connell; Noah Cannon of Thomas County Central; and Cook’s Ian Giddens in the finals.
Three other Packers wrestled at 182: Michael Braswell, Briston Harrod and Javonh Jordan.
Dillon, in the 182-pound class, won over Valdosta’s Nicholas Barron; Cook’s Travitt Durden; and, in the finals, over Valdosta’s Tyshaun Henry.
Colquitt County teammates Kayden Ogletree and Jake Alligood finished second and third respectively at 86 pounds. Each won three of his four matches.
Kurt White also wrestled at 86 pounds.
At 126 pounds, Colquitt’s Andres Diaz went 3-1 and finished second.
Also wrestling at 126 for the Packers were Jason Howard, Micah Gonzalez, Chetanna Barber, Anthony Acuna and Fabien Cardenas.
Nyjaylon Collier took a second-place finish at 138, winning two of his three matches.
Also taking third-place finishes for the Packers were Evan Flowers, who went 4-1 at 100 pounds, and Latreo Young, who won three of four matches at 132 pounds.
Caleb Harrison and Shawn Durden also wrestled at 100 pounds for the Packers.
Others who competed for Colquitt County were John Tillman and Joseph Guemez, 79 pounds; Cruz Grijalva and Jessie Alligood, 93 pounds; Britton Marshall and Cristobal Moreno, 106 pounds; Kadince Turner and Dalyn Monk, 113 pounds; Keria White and Dontrell Wilson, 120 pounds; DiCameron Hadley, 153 pounds; Theron Allen, 195 pounds; and C.J. Bryant, 205 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.