MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County middle school boys golf team got a score of 65 from Michael Hall and Harrison Brown and a 69 from Cavin Hall and John Davis Summerlin in a season-opening two-man scramble on Monday at Francis Lake Golf Club in Lake Park.
The event was hosted by Pine Grove Middle School.
“The boys played great under tough course conditions,” said coach Cliff Willis.
Michael Hall is a seventh grader and Brown is an eighth-grader. The two finished second by one shot.
Cavin Hall is just a fifth-grader. Summerlin is in the eighth grade.
Summerlin and Cavin Hall turned in an eagle and a birdie in the final two holes.
“They really played strong down the stretch,” Willis said.
The middle schoolers will play at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton next Monday.
