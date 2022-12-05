MOULTRIE — Hannah Bryant, Lyla Clifton and Noah Harden earned gold medals when the Colquitt County middle school swim team competed on Dec. 2 in the Coffee Middle School Christmas Invitational.
The Colquitt County girls finished second to Coffee in the girls event.
The middle school Packers were third.
Five teams took part.
Bryant finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and Clifton earned the gold medal in the 100-yard freestyle.
Harden got the boys team’s only first-place finish when he, too, won the 100-yard freestyle.
He also joined Colquitt County middle school teammates Jacob Medders, Erick Valega and Roberto Perez in taking a third-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
Valega took the silver medal in the 200-yard freestyle. He also was third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Medders finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Cohin Land and Roberto Perez also swam for the middle school Packers.
The Lady Packers got second-place finishes from Ella Rose Briones, in the 500-yard freestyle, and Allie Mobley, in the 100-yard backstroke.
Mobley also was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley and joined Bryant, Briones and Bella Reagan on the 200-yard medley relay team that finished third.
Gracie Strickland had a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and was fourth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Reagan also had a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Emma Browning, Reese Clifton, Rynn Kinsey and Brooklyn Faucett also turned in a fourth-place finish.
Also swimming for the middle school Lady Packers were Leila Hall, Reese Medders, Claudia Tyson, Maisie Ford, Emmie Conn, Lydia Jones, Adalyn Land and Emma Bailey.
