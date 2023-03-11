MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County middle school tennis teams split their matches Thomasville Middle School on Monday at Packer Park.
The Packers swept 5-0 and the Lady Packers lost 1-4.
Playing for the Packers, Harrison Lampman won No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, John David Moore won 6-2, 6-3, and at No. 3 singles, Ivan Dong won 6-3, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team Landon Hembree and Hudson Paige won 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles were Pedro Rivera and Benjamin Yingling. They split sets 6-3, 4-6 then fought hard to take back the match to win the third set tie-break 10-8.
The Lady Packers were not as successful.
Their only victory came from Julia Costin who played at No. 1 singles and won in straight sets.
Allie Grace Rowley, at No. 2 singles, lost both her sets 2-6.
Losing 2-6, 5-7, Allie Cannon competed at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Lauren Nelms and Bailee Howell lost in a third set tie-break 7-10 after splitting the first two sets 6-7, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Catherine Cannon and Denim Dalton lost 4-6, 2-6.
