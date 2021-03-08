MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County middle school track team took four first-place finishes in the Tift Middle School Quad meet held last Thursday in Tifton.
Three of the gold medals were earned by the girls team.
The girls 4x100 relay team of Kumya Jones, Tameria Williams, Aziah McNeal and Rajayla McBride finished first with a time of 53.79.
McNeil also finished first in the 100-meter dash with a 13.65.
McBride was first in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 28.45.
Sylvester Carolina had a first-place finish for the middle school Packers with his time of 58.92 in the 400 meters.
The Colquitt County boys also earned three silver medals.
Ty’Jaevian Lamar was second in the high jump with a leap of 4-feet, 10 inches.
Ty’Quavian Lamar was second with his long jump of 17 feet, 9.5 inches. Jakari Byrd was the runner-up with his 78-foot effort in the discus event.
Taking bronze medals for the Packers were Ty’Jaevian Lamar, 100-meter dash, 12.51; Ty’Quavian Lamar, 100-meter hurdles, 16.04; 4x100 meters relay team Jay Lamar, Antonio White, Jaquez Collier and Sylvester Carolina, 55.16; 4x400 relay team of Marquise Barnette, Melvin Toombs, Jaquez Collier and Sylvester Carolina, 4:37.77; Sylvester Carolina, long jump 17-6; Jakari Byrd, shot put, 35-5.
Taking third-place finishes for the girls team were Jaliah Smith, 200-meter dash, 30.05; the 4x400 relay team of Nacardia Robinson, Kumya Jones, Safari Murray and Rajayla McBride, 5:45.00; and Aubrey Edge, shot put, 26-3.
Edge also was entered in the discus event.
Also competing for the Colquitt County middle school girls were Tameria Williams, 110-meter dash; Kayonnah Lawton and Safari Murray, 400-meter dash; Lizabeth Norman, 1,600-meter run; Wyuanti Miller, 100-meter hurdles and long jump; Ny’Asia Harper, 100-meter hurdles; Kumya Jones, high jump; and Kandice Turner, discus and shot put.
Also participating for the boys team were Antonio White, 100-meter dash; Melvin Toombs, 200-meter and 400-meter dash; Kanilyn Jones, 100-meter hurdles; Jacurre Johnson, high jump; Alexis Barge, discus and shot put; and Jy’Verrion Smith discus and shot put.
Teams from Tift County, Lowndes and Pine Grove middle schools also competed.
