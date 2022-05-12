MOULTRIE — Colquitt County sophomores Mason Moore and Cam Cook have been named to the All-Region 1-7A baseball team, with Moore honored as both a pitcher and as an outfielder.
Ten Packers were selected for the All-Region team, with five — pitcher Cameron Summerlin, pitcher Bryce Monk, first baseman Cannon Whatley, center fielder Hayes Lightsey and designated hitter Chasyn Miley, all seniors — being named to the second team and three more — senior second baseman Davis Dalton, senior catcher/pitcher Cole Whatley and freshman pitcher Cook Tompkins — receiving honorable mention.
Ryan Page, who led Lowndes to its fourth-straight league championship, was named the region Coach of the Year.
Two Vikings, Page’s son Carson Page and Tate Sirmans, were selected as the co-Players of the Year.
William Joyner of Lowndes was named the Pitcher of the Year; John Davis of Tift County, Freshman of the Year; and Grey Loden of Camden County, the Academic Player of the Year.
And with former Packers head coach Tony Kirkland as the program’s groundskeeper, Colquitt County received the Field of the Year Award.
Moore, who started in right field when not on the mound, hit .366, led the team with nine doubles and was second on the team with in runs batted in with 26.
The left-hander also made 15 appearances on the mound, including 15 starts. He was 2-4 with a 3.23 ERA and struck out 57 batters in 47.2 innings.
Cook, the Packers starting shortstop, led the team with a .385 batting average and had the team’s most runs batted in with 37. His two home runs led the team and he contributed eight doubles.
Cannon Whatley’s offensive statistics were similar to Cook’s.
Cannon, who served as the Packers’ leadoff hitter, batted .384, led the team in hits with 43 and had seven doubles and a triple.
Summerlin, Colquitt County first-game doubleheader starter, was 5-5 with 3.55 ERA. He led the Packers in innings pitched, with 69; appearances, 22; starts, 15; and strikeouts, with 88.
Monk appeared in 19 games, all in relief, and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.37 ERA. He struck out 42 batters over 30.2 innings of work.
Lightsey, a superb defensive outfielder, hit .314 and drove in 17 runs. He was second on the team in runs scored with 27 from his No. 2 spot in the batting order.
Miley, who also played left field, batted .265 with two doubles and 12 runs batted in.
Cole Whately was the Packers primary catcher and hit .271 with eight doubles, a home run and 20 runs batted in.
He also will be remembered for his start on the mound in the state tournament’s second-round elimination round in which he held Alpharetta to just one run over seven innings in a 10-1 Colquitt County victory that sent the Packers to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2012.
Dalton, the Packers second baseman, hit .247 with a pair of doubles and a triple.
Tompkins appeared in 10 games and made two starts. He finished with a 2-1 record and a 1.33 ERA.
The rest of the All-Region first team includes pitchers Joyner, Mason Steel and Noah Thigpen of Lowndes and John Davis and Connor VanSumeren of Tift County; infielders Steel, Page and Tate Sirmans of Lowndes and John Dorman of Tift County; catcher Daniel Kerrigan and designated hitter Cooper Melvin, both of Lowndes.
Also named to the second team are pitchers Garrett Albright, Austin Hildebrand and Adonis Coyle of Camden County; infielder Tyler Holmes of Tift County; outfielders Jamie Felix of Camden County and Ty Bridges of Lowndes; catcher Ethan Finch of Camden County; and designated hitter Lino Acosta of Tift County.
Also receiving honorable mention are Gray Loden and Luke Barlow of Camden County; Bailey Booth, Mac Brooks and Brady Moretz of Tift County; and Weston Turner and Tristin Bohler of Lowndes.
