MOULTRIE — Colquitt County’s Carlos Moore has qualified for the state track meet in two events.
Moore, a junior, finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles and was seventh in the long jump at the Class 7A Sectional competition held last week at Tift County High School.
He turned in time of 15.96 in the finals of the hurdles event and his triple jump of 42 feet, nine inches was good for seventh place.
The top eight finishers in each event at Sectionals qualified for the Class 7A state track and field meet, which will be held Thursday through Saturday at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Moore will compete in the triple jump at 4 p.m. Thursday.
He will be in the 110-meter hurdles prelim at noon Friday.
The 110-meter hurdles finals will be at noon on Saturday.
The Sectional meet at Tift County drew athletes from 21 schools in Regions 1, 3, 4 and 5. Lowndes, with 23 boys and 25 girls, had the most athletes to qualify for the Sectional meet.
Other teams taking part were Alpharetta, Brookwood, Camden County, Cherokee, Etowah, Grayson, Harrison, Hillgrove, Marietta, Milton, Newton, North Cobb, North Paulding, Parkview, Roswell, South Gwinnett, Tift County, Walton and Woodstock.
Also representing the Colquitt County girls at the Sectional were D’Zeriyah Polite, 15th, in 200-meter dash, 27.39; Ta’Meria Williams, 15th, long jump, 14-5.75; Rajayla McBride, 15th, triple jump, 34-3.5.
Also competing were the Lady Packers 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams. The 4x100 team was ninth with a time of 50.08 and just missed qualifying for state.
Also representing Colquitt County’s boys were Raheim McBride, 15th, 100-meter dash, 11.75; Bryant Charles, 14th, 800-meter run, 2:11.45; and Keshun Palmore, ninth, shot put, 43-5. The Packers’ 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also competed.
