TIFTON - Colquitt County’s Carlos Moore took first place in all three events he entered at the Tifton Quad track meet held Wednesday in Tifton.
The Colquitt County boys had two other gold-medal individual performances and the Lady Packers added four more individual first-place finishes.
The meet also drew teams from Tift County, Thomasville, Crisp County and Tiftarea Academy.
Moore won both hurdles events, taking the 110-meters in a time of 15.81 and the 300-meters in 42.64.
The Packers senior also won the gold medal in triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, .05 inches.
Qway McCoy got another first-place finish for the Packers when he won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.12.
Raheim McBride won the long jump with a jump of 21 feet, six inches and also placed second in both the 100 meters and the triple jump.
Other Packers taking second-place finishes were Silvester Carolina, in the 400-meter dash; Bryant Charles, in the 800 meters; Jaziel Rodriguez, in the 3,200 meters; Everett Green in the high jump; and Bryce Toomer in the discus.
Chris Williams earned a bronze medal in the 300-meter hurdles and Keshaun Palmore was third in the shot put.
The Colquitt County boys 4x100 relay team of Moore, McBride, Green and McCoy took a gold medal.
Placing second was the 4x200 relay team of Dyi’Quavian James, Carolina, Jaden Fowler and Green.
Taking a bronze medal was the 4x800 quartet of Terrance Gibson, Jayln Green, Chris Williams and Charles Bryant.
The Lady Packers gold medals were earned by four different athletes.
Aziah McNeal won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.93; RaJayla McBride won the triple jump with a jump of 33 feet; Nyleigha Knighton took the high jump with her 5-foot jump; and Ta’Meria Williams finished first in the long jump with a jump of 15 feet, seven inches.
Williams added to her medal count with a second-place finish in the high jump.
Jaliah Smith and Daliva McBride tied with Williams for second in the high jump.
Caylnn Singletary finished second in the long jump and RaJayla McBride was second in the 100-meter dash.
Taking bronze medals were Lizabeth Norman in the 1,600 meters; Alexia Barge in the discus; and Kira Daniels in the shot put.
The Lady Packers 4x100 relay team of Messiah Bender, Aziah McNeal, RaJayla McBride and D’Zeriayah Polite brought back a gold medal.
The 4x200 relay team of Jamya Moore, Jaliah Smith, Ta’Meria Williams and Messiah Bender placed second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.