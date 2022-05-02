MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving will play host to the USA Diving Junior Region 3 Championships that run Friday through Sunday at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center. As of Monday, 135 divers had registered, including 38 from Moss Farms.
The Diving Tigers set to compete are Colette Bell, Bo Bridges, Jewelia Chambers, Jodi Cobb, Kindal Culpepper, Carter Davis, Kendall Deloach, Ruby DeMott, Amelia Gregory, Beck Gregory, Trip Gregory, Tuck Gregory, Christopher Griffin, Ava Harden, Jewel Hart, Luke Hernandez, Elizabeth Hobby, Bethany Holman, Skyler Hopper, Selah Huante, Luke Hutto, Shannon Icard, Zechariah Ledl, Lauren Maag, Ruth Anne McCranie, ElliReese Niday, Mackenzie Smith, Charles Stevens, Maggie Strange, Gibson Stuckey, Ann Taylor, Austin Taylor, Judson Taylor, Landon Thomas, Audrey Thompson, Luis Tlanepantla, William Tyson and Steele Weeks.
Those who compete in the Region meet will be seeking berths in the USA Diving’s Zone Championships. Diving Tigers who qualify are expected to go to the Zone B Championships that will be held June 16-19 in Coral Springs, Fla.
The divers entered in this week’s event represent 16 clubs, primarily from Florida.
