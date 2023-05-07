MOULTRIE - The turnout for Monday’s first tryouts for Colquitt County’s new flag football program is expected to be so large that head coach Kirk Woodall has had to enlist some help from fellow coaches of other sports.
“It’s overwhelming the amount of interest these young ladies have had so far,” Woodall said, noting that 105 had signed up as of last Friday and more could show up for the five days of Georgia High School Association spring practices..
“I’m blessed that I’ve got some friends that are going to come and help with the evaluations.”
The roster will include just 30 players. And even before seeing the girls on the field, he said he expects the final cuts to be difficult ones.
Only one prospect - Lynnsey Luttrell, daughter of varsity assistant football coach Stan Luttrell - has flag football experience.
Woodall said he is likely to leave five roster spots open for members of the Colquitt County softball and/or basketball teams who might be able to join the flag football team for some practices and games.
Flag football will be starting about the time the softball team is nearing the end of its regular season.
Several members of the Lady Packers basketball team also have shown interest.
“We’ll have good communication with those coaches,” Woodall said.
This week’s sessions will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to teach basic flag football rules and to do some skills and speed training.
On Friday, there will be four 10-minute simulated “games” to help with the evaluations.
Woodall said that the plan is to have six plays drawn up for the offenses to use.
There will not be enough time to install complete offenses and defenses before Friday, he said. That will come during summer work.
By then, Woodall should have an assistant coach. That position is currently awaiting board of education approval.
Colquitt County has a 13-game schedule that includes four area games.
The Lady Packers are in Area 1, which also includes Camden County, Dougherty, Lowndes and Valdosta.
The top four teams will made the state playoffs.
Colquitt’s 2023 season will begin on Oct. 5 in Warner Robins with games against Veterans and Warner Robins.
The first Area game will on Oct. 12 at Dougherty.
Colquitt will play Valdosta at home on Oct. 17 and Camden County at home on Oct. 24.
The final Area game will be on Nov. 7 at Lowndes.
Colquitt also will travel to Perry to meet Perry and Wheeler County on Oct. 30 and will go to Warner Robins again on Nov. 9 to face Northside and Houston County.
The Lady Packers will also play in a tournament on Oct. 28 at Southeast Bulloch and will face Savannah’s Calvary Day, a former state champion, on the same day they play Lowndes.
Lowndes is the only area team that played last season, perhaps giving the Vikettes an advantage heading into the 2023 season.
Woodall said that Valdosta had a team last season that practiced together, but did not compete.
Like Colquitt County, Dougherty and Camden County are starting their programs this year, although the Dougherty head coach has coached flag football in Georgia before, Woodall said.
Teams can play as many as 20 games. For Colquitt County to add more games this year would involve more travel.
“I think 13 games is about right for the first year,” said Woodall.
It has not been decided where the Lady Packers’ home games will be played.
“If it were up to me, I want to play at The Mack, if we can do it,” he said.
“I think people are going to want to come out and watch us play. Our goal is to put an exciting team on the field.”
The flag football program will begin fund-raising soon to help support the program.
Woodall said he hopes that the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will be able to start a flag football program soon that will help get girls ready for varsity competition.
There also are plans for a middle school program in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.