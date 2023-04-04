MOULTRIE, Ga. — One of the benefits of winning a YMCA Nationals diving championship is that it grants an automatic berth in the preliminary round of USA Diving’s Junior National Championships.
Four Moss Farms divers earned Junior Nationals berths by taking first-place finishes at last weekend’s Y Nationals at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center.
Luke Hernandez and ElliReese Niday won on all three boards; Ruth Anne McCranie took the gold medal on 3-meter; and Austin Taylor won on platform.
“That takes a little of the pressure off for them this summer,” Moss Farms coach John Fox said.
The eight championships also helped lead the Diving Tigers to a first-place team finish at Y Nationals for the second year in a row.
The Moss Farms boys were first among the six teams competing. The girls were second, finishing behind the Schroeder Diving Team from Brown Deer, Wis.
YMCA Nationals drew 107 divers, including 18 from Moss Farms.
Fox was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Everybody is trending,” Fox said. “Y Nationals is really a big deal. It’s the first week where we begin our polishing phase and we really start to ramp up for the first major qualifying event.”
That event is USA Diving’s Region 3 Championships, which will be held May 4-7, also at the renovated facility in Fort Lauderdale.
Fox said it was beneficial that his Diving Tigers were able to compete at Y Nationals on the same boards they will use in the Region championships.
As one of the nation’s top young divers, Niday turned in another set of strong performances, winning on both springboards and on platform to tie for the girls high point championship.
Hernandez, diving in the 16-21 age group, tied atop the boys high point standings.
“Luke had some ups and downs, but ended up with a good result,” Fox said. “He has been a platform-specific diver, but he is really coming around on the springboards.”
In addition to her 16-21 girls 3-meter championship, McCranie was second on 1-meter, just nine points out of first.
Taylor, diving in 12-13 girls, added silver medals on 1-meter and 3-meter to the gold she won on platform.
Amelia Gregory took the silver medal on all three boards in 11-and-under girls.
Moss Farms demonstrated its depth in the 16-18 boys age group.
In addition to the fine performances by Hernandez, Bo Bridges placed second on both springboards and Tuck Gregory took bronze medals on all three events.
Also in 16-21 boys, Trip Gregory was fourth on platform, fifth on 3-meter and eighth on 1-meter.
Also making a strong showing in Fort Lauderdale was Beck Gregory, who earned silver medals on all three boards in the 12-13 boys age group.
Selah Huante earned bronze medals on 3-meter and platform and was fifth on 1-meter.
In 14-15 boys, Zechariah Ledl posted two second-place and one third-place finish.
Turning in fourth-place finishes for Moss Farms were Jewel Hart on platform in 16-21 girls and Ava Katherine Harden on platform in 12-13 girls.
Hart also had a pair of sixth-place finishes on the two springboards.
Elizabeth Hobby was fifth on 1-meter and platform and sixth on 3-meter and Nyla Thompson was fifth on platform and 3-meter and ninth on 1-meter.
Also competing for the Diving Tigers were Bethany Holman, Mackenzie Smith and Maggie Strange.
When the Diving Tigers return to Fort Lauderdale next month, they will be trying to qualify for berths in the Zone B Championships, scheduled for June 15-18 at the Rosen Aquatics and Fitness Center in Orlando.
From Zones, qualifying divers will head to USA Diving’s Junior National Championships, scheduled to run July 24-Aug. 2, at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, Calif.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.