MOULTRIE — Former Moss Farms divers Carson Tyler and Maggie Merriman have qualified for the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
The women’s championships will be held Wednesday through Saturday. The men’s championshps will be held March 23-26.
Both championships will be held at the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Tyler, a freshman at Indiana University, qualified for Nationals on all three boards at the Zone C championships held in Ann Arbor, Mich.
He opened Zone competition by winning the 3-meter championship.
The former Colquitt County High diver was third in the 3-meter prelims, but was outstanding in the finals, with scores of 70 or higher in four of his final six dives, including a remarkable 87.50 on the difficult three-and-a-half reverse somersault with tuck.
Moss Farm Diving coach John Fox said he could not recall a freshman winning a Zone championship before.
Tyler was second on 1-meter with a score of 823.30.
In the platform competition, Tyler had four dives of 70 points or higher in the prelims, and followed with three straight dives of at least 70 points to start the finals.
He finished second to easily qualify for Nationals in that event as well.
His 823.30 score in the platform finals was just 8.55 points behind the 831.85 scored by Purdue’s Tyler Downs.
Merriman, a senior who dives at Purdue, placed third on platform in the Big 10 Championships and was third again in the Zone C championships, punching her ticket to Nationals for the third time.
She also was an All-American in 2020, when Nationals were canceled because of the coronavirus.
Five other former Moss Farms divers qualified for NCAA Zone championships.
• Parker Hardigree scored a career best 638.05 to finish 11th in the 1-meter finals in the Zone D Championships in Madison, Wis. The SMU senior and former Colquitt County High diver, also competed in the 3-meter prelims.
• Johanna Holloway, who also dives for SMU, finished 17th in the 3-meter finals and also competed in the platform prelims.
• Auburn’s Hunter Kebler, who also graduated from Colquitt County High, was ninth on platform, 13th on 3-meter and 23rd on 1-meter in the Zone B Championships at Georgia Tech.
Kebler had finished sixth in the platform final in the SEC Championships.
• Georgia’s Nolan Lewis was 14th on platform and 15th on 3-meter, also at Georgia Tech.
• James Madison freshman Abi White competed in the 3-meter prelims at the Zone A Championship hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.