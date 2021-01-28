MOULTRIE – Moss Farms Diving will send 11 of its athletes to next week’s Georgia High School Association’s swimming and diving championships, including defending Class 7A state champion Carson Tyler.
The 1-meter diving championships will be held on Tuesday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center.
Six of those 11 divers will represent Colquitt County High School in the Class 6A-7A competition, including Tyler, Bo Bridges and Timothy Fagan, who will be in the boys event, and Skyler Hopper, Shannon Icard and Mackenzie Smith, in the girls championships.
Emma Bryan, who attends Tift County High School, also will compete for the girls title.
And representing Thomasville City Schools and Moss Farms will be Nolan Lewis, Mauri Leroux, Ann Caroline Taylor and Abi White.
They will compete in the Class 1A-5A event.
Colquitt County took the top three places in the Class 7A boys meet last year.
Tyler won the championship with a score of 710.95. He was followed in second and third place respectively by Hunter Kebler, now diving at Auburn, and Fagan.
Tyler, who has signed to dive collegiately at Indiana, also placed third in 2019.
Bryan was the runner-up in the Class 7A girls championships last year.
White, who has signed to dive collegiately at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., was third in the Class A-AAA meet last year and was second in 2019.
Lewis has signed to dive for the University of Georgia.
Moss Farms-Moultrie High-Colquitt County High divers have won 47 GHSA championships since 1976, including four each by Brad Baell (1985-1988), Adam Terrell (1990-1993) and Ryan Helms (2005-2008).
Four – Tonya Mims, Kelsey Goodman, Todd Murphy and David Howard – have won three championships.
Kebler is joined by Kelliann Howell, who is at Georgia, and Parker Hardigree, who is at SMU, as former state champions representing Colquitt County and Moss Farms who are currently diving collegiately.
