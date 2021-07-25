MOULTRIE — As the 19-member Moss Farms Diving contingent modeled its Junior National Championships T-shirts on Thursday, Rick Moss marveled at how such a large group of divers, coaches and parents representing Moultrie will be regarded at the championships, which will run July 29-August 4 at the Indiana University Natatorium.
“That will really be something at the Opening,” said Moss, who has seen a large number of teams from Moss Farms head to Nationals over the years.
Moss, who has long been a large part of the club started by his father Moose Moss in 1964, says this year’s group is the largest ever sent from Moultrie to a National Championships.
“By far,” he added.
The Championships are expected to include some 500 divers from across the country.
The Moss Farms National Championship team and the club’s five senior divers were honored Thursday night at Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
The five seniors are Timothy Fagan, who is headed to the University of Georgia; Nolan Lewis, also going to Georgia; Mauri Leroux, University of Delaware; Carson Tyler, Indiana; and Abi White, James Madison.
The five started what coach John Fox hopes is a new tradition by jumping together from the 10-meter platform as part of Thursday’s program.
Moss noted that 11 Diving Tigers will be diving collegiately next season.
“That’s the most we’ve ever had at one time,” Moss said.
That group also includes Isabella Grayson at Davidson; Parker Haridgree and Johanna Holloway at SMU; Kelliann Howell, Georgia; Hunter Kebler at Auburn; and Maggie Merriman at Purdue.
There likely will be others who eventually will dive collegiatley from among the 19 who will compete for a national title starting later this week.
The Diving Tigers heading to Indianapolis are:
In Group D (11-and-under) are Ellireese Niday, Austin Taylor, Mimi Gregory, Ruby DeMott, Beck Gregory, Selah Huante and Charlie Stevens.
In Group C (12-13) are Kendall Deloach, Kylee Mathis, Logan Griffin, Judson Taylor and Gibson Stuckey.
In Group B (14-15) are Shannon Icard, Trip Gregory and Tuck Gregory.
In Group A (16-18) Ruth Anne McCranie, Bo Bridges, Nolan Lewis and Carson Tyler.
The Moss Farms divers qualified for Nationals at the Zone B Championships held at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center on June 24-27.
Moss Farms Diving, which Moss said he believe is the longest-running active diving club in the country, took second place overall at the Zone meet.
Moss Farms boys were first and the girls placed third.
Fox said he and assistant coach Tom Gimm are “unbelievably proud” of the 19 national qualifiers.
“This is pretty special,” Fox said. “We have never had this many go.”
Moss noted that with Moss Farms has about 50 young divers in the program and that nearly 40 percent of them have qualified to compete against the best in the country.
Moss credits Fox with the current success of the program.
“It’s no coincidence that he’s the coach when we have 19 qualify for Nationals,” Moss said.
Fox offered some final thoughts to his team as it prepared to head west.
“What I would like is if we could really stand out,” he said. “And not just how we are ripping, but how we treat each other.
“It we can go there and build each other up, if we can embody friendship and enthusiasm, we can really stand out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.