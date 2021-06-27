MOULTRIE — Moss Farms Diving coach John Fox could not have asked for much more from of his 2021 team.
There will be 19 Diving Tigers representing the Colquitt County program in next month’s USA Diving Junior National Championships at Indiana University.
Those 19 qualified at the Zone B Championships held Thursday through Sunday at the Moose Moss Aquatic Center.
Five Diving Tigers had first-place finishes, including 9-year-old Ellireese Niday, who won on both springboards and on platform in the girls 11-and-under age group.
Carson Tyler, fresh off his performances at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, won the 16-18 boys 3-meter springboard — the only event he entered — and Beck Gregory was first in the boys 11-and-under 1-meter competition.
Those finishes helped lead Moss Farms to place second in the 19-team Zone Championships field.
GC Diving of Southlake, Texas, was first with 368 points.
Moss Farms had 351 points.
The Moss Farms boys finished first overall and the girls were third.
“I think that was the most points we’ve ever scored in a Zone meet,” Fox said.
Fox also believes the 19 divers heading to Indiana might be the most Moss Farms has sent to Nationals.
And it sets up the Diving Tigers to perhaps turn some heads next month.
“I think we will have a great Nationals,” he said.
Fox said a number of those who have qualified will not be content with just showing up in Indiana.
“Our goal is to win,” Fox said. “I know it’s Ellireese’s goal to win. It’s young Beck Gregory’s goal to win. It’s Selah Huante’s goal. It’s Carson Tyler’s goal.
“We’ve got a couple of kids who really want to win that thing.”
Tyler obviously will be a favorite on 3-meter and platform, events he competed in at the Olympic Team Trials.
Niday also has a real shot at a national title, Fox said.
“The scores she had (at Zones) were just incredible,” Fox said. “She looked awesome.
“We’ll make a few adjustments before Nationals and see what happens. But I think she’s in a good position.”
Niday scored 45 points in the Zone Championships, the most of any diver.
Joining Niday and Beck Gregory in qualifying in 11-and-under, or Group D, age group are Austin Taylor, Amelia (Mimi) Gregory, Ruby DeMott, Selah Huante and Charlie Stevens.
All qualified in all three events except for DeMott, who will compete on platform at Nationals.
In addition to winning on 1-meter, Beck Gregory also finished second on both 3-meter and platform.
Huante had two third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish.
Advancing in Group C, or the 12-13 age group, are Kendall Deloach (3-meter), Kylee Mathis (platform), Logan Griffin (platform), Judson Taylor (3-meter) and Gibson Stuckey (platform).
Shannon Icard and Trip Gregory qualified in the 14-15 (Group B) age group on both springboards and platform.
Tuck Gregory qualified on 3-meter and platform.
In Group A, the 16-18 age group, Tyler, Bo Bridges and Nolan Lewis qualified on three events.
Ruth Anne McCranie qualifield on 1-meter and 3-meter.
Lewis was second on platform.
Fox is pleased that 12 of the 19 divers who will represent Moss Farms Diving at Junior Nationals are in the 11-and-under and 12-13 age groups.
“We want to have all the groups covered,” Fox said. “That is creating the environment we are looking for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.