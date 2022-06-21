MOULTRIE — Following an outstanding performance in last week’s Zone B competition in Coral Springs, Fla., Moss Farms Diving will send 23 of its athletes to compete in next month’s Junior National Championships.
“That is definitely a club record for the number of divers going to Nationals,” said Moss Farms coach John Fox.
USA Diving’s Junior Nationals will be held July 25-Aug. 2 at COM Aquatics in Midland, Texas.
Fox said he was pleased with how his team performed, adding that he is trying to get the young athletes to peak at Nationals.
“Now we’ve got a long polishing phase heading to Nationals,” he said.
Moss Farms had four Diving Tigers — ElliReese Niday, Amelia Gregory, Beck Gregory and Tuck Gregory — who finished in the top-3 in all three events, qualifying them straight through to the semifinals at Nationals.
Niday took first place on both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards in the 11-and-under age group, despite having cut back on her training because of an injury.
“She bounced right back,” Fox said. “She looked real solid.”
She will advance to the semifinals on both springboards and platform at Nationals.
Amelia Gregory, also in 11-and-under girls, was second on 3-meter and platform and third on 1-meter.
Beck Gregory, in 11-and-under boys, took the gold medal on 3-meter, was second on 1-meter and third on platform.
Tuck Gregory, who competes in 14-15 boys, won gold on platform, silver on 3-meter and bronze on 1-meter.
Also in 11-and-under girls, Ruby DeMott qualified for Nationals on all three boards and Ava Harden advanced on the two spring boards.
In 11-and-under boys, Selah Huante qualified for Nationals on all three boards and will go straight through to the semifinals on platform.
Fox said Huante was battling the effects of having been in an accident a week before going to Coral Springs, “but he showed a lot of resiliency.”
Also in 11-and-under boys, Landon Thomas has qualified for on all three boards; Steele Weeks and Luis Tlanepantla on both springboards; and Luke Hutto on 1-meter.
Austin Taylor and Kendall Deloach will compete at Nationals on all three boards in 12-13 girls.
Taylor, who qualified for Nationals last year as a “pre-team” diver, will go straight to the semifinals on platform after a performance Fox called “pretty impressive.”
In 12-13 boys, Logan Griffin and Judson Taylor qualified on all three boards. Charlie Stevens qualified on 1-meter and 3-meter.
Maggie Strange, diving in 14-15 girls, qualified for Nationals on the platform.
Gibson Stuckey qualified on all three boards in 14-15 boys.
In 16-18 girls, Ruth Anne McCranie has qualified through to the semifinals on 3-meter.
Shannon Icard and Jodi Cobb will compete at Nationals in the platform event, also in 16-18 girls.
Bo Bridges qualified for Nationals in all three events and will go to the semifinals on 1-meter.
Luke Hernandez, who has only recently joined the club after moving from North Carolina, was first on platform in 16-18 boys and will go straight to the semifinals in Midland.
“That’s a pretty big deal for him,” Fox said.
Fox also noted that Bridges, Icard and McCranie are now eligible to be recruited by college programs.
“So this was pretty big for them,” Fox said. “They are starting to get calls.”
The Zone meet drew 188 divers representing 17 teams.
Moss Farms finished third overall, with the boys placing first and the girls coming in third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.